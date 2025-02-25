Tellabs Receives Dual Honors at APOLAN 2024 Member Awards

Company Recognized for Innovation and Excellence in the Optical LAN Industry

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tellabs , a global leader of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious awards at the APOLAN 2024 Member Awards . The awards recognize Tellabs for outstanding contributions to Innovation and Excellence within the Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) industry.The APOLAN Member Awards celebrate member companies that have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in advancing OLAN technologies. The recognition Tellabs received in both the Innovation and Excellence categories underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and fostering industry knowledge.Innovation AwardTellabs was honored with the Innovation Award for its groundbreaking FlexSym® OLT2 , a next-generation solution designed for the evolving needs of the modern business landscape. By introducing new deployment possibilities in a compact, quiet, and highly adaptable design, the FlexSym OLT2 pushes the boundaries of OLAN technology, enabling cost-effective, high-performance fiber networking in previously hard-to-serve environments. Its efficiency and scalability make it the ideal choice for overlay, tactical, and small network applications.Excellence AwardIn the Excellence category, Tellabs was lauded for its Cruise Ship Network Deployment, recognizing the company’s expertise in integrating OLAN technology into shipboard environments. This high-capacity, fiber-based networking solution was specifically designed to meet the complex demands of cruise ships, delivering reliable connectivity, scalability, and efficiency at sea. As a pilot project, it represents a major step forward in expanding OLAN adoption within the cruise industry. Through meticulous planning, innovative design, and seamless collaboration, Tellabs successfully deployed a cutting-edge solution that sets the foundation for the future of fiber networking in maritime environments."These awards underscore Tellabs’ commitment to expanding the possibilities of Optical Networking," said Rich Schroder, President and CEO of Tellabs. "The FlexSym OLT2 is redefining how enterprises deploy fiber networks, while our cruise ship deployment demonstrates the power of PON in even the most demanding environments. These recognitions from APOLAN validate our vision for the future of networking—one that is more efficient, scalable, and built for the challenges of tomorrow."About APOLANAPOLAN is a non-profit organization driving adoption and educating the market about optical LAN technology's economic and technical advantages. Through its membership of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use optical networks. Learn more at https://apolanglobal.org About TellabsTellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with innovative, high-performance solutions designed for the demands of today and the possibilities of tomorrow. Built on the power of Passive Optical Networking (PON), our technology delivers exceptional speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs and environmental impact. With flexible designs that maximize efficiency, Tellabs solutions scale seamlessly across enterprises, supporting smarter, more sustainable connectivity. For over 30 years, we have been redefining network infrastructure, helping organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at https://www.tellabs.com

