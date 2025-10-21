Susan Merrill Joins Tellabs as CFO to Drive Next Phase of Enterprise Networking Innovation

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tellabs , a global leader in Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, today announced the appointment of Susan Merrill, J.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Her arrival comes at a pivotal time as Tellabs strengthens its leadership in delivering reliable, high-performance networking for enterprise markets. Merrill succeeds Norm Burke, who will retire in November after nearly a decade of significant impact and dedicated service to the company.Merrill is a distinguished financial executive with a track record of strengthening operations, driving strategic initiatives, and delivering measurable results across diverse industries, including technology, media, logistics, and manufacturing. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer at Premier Logitech, LLC, a private equity–backed technology lifecycle company based in Dallas, Texas.Throughout her career, Merrill has shaped financial strategy, optimized operations, and guided companies through complex transitions, including mergers, acquisitions, and organizational restructuring. She is highly skilled in strategic planning, forecasting, treasury and cash management, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency, consistently driving performance and long-term growth.She has also held senior financial leadership roles at Pickup Now, Inc., IBS Group, and International Bowling Campus, overseeing complex, multi-entity operations and helping companies scale through data-driven financial strategy. Earlier in her career, she served in finance and accounting roles with Americold Realty Trust, KHOU-TV (Belo Corp.), and WAGA-TV (Fox Network).“Susan’s financial acumen and experience leading complex organizations make her an outstanding addition to the team,” said Rich Schoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tellabs. “Her strategic insight and leadership will play a vital role as we continue to grow, innovate, and strengthen our position in the global networking market.”Merrill holds a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law, an MBA from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting) from The University of Nebraska–Lincoln. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, and Financial Executives International.Burke, Tellabs’ CFO since 2019, will remain in a transition role to ensure a smooth handoff to Merrill.“We thank Norm for his dedication and many contributions to Tellabs’ success,” said Schroder. “He leaves behind a strong financial foundation that will support our next phase of growth.”About TellabsTellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with innovative, high-performance solutions designed for the demands of today and the possibilities of tomorrow. Built on the power of Passive Optical Networking (PON), its technology delivers exceptional speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs and environmental impact. With flexible designs that maximize efficiency, Tellabs solutions scale seamlessly across enterprises, supporting smarter, more sustainable connectivity. For over 30 years, the company has been redefining network infrastructure, helping organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at tellabs.com.

