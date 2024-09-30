CYBERTEQ Wins the Cybersecurity Award at Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards 2024

This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to leading cyber resilience through our innovative cybersecurity product, MUNIT...” — Ammar Adhami

SINGAPORE, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBERTEQ wins the Cybersecurity Award for the Asia-Pacific region at the Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards 2024.

This award represents the culmination of Cyberteq's achievements in 2024 and reflects its ongoing efforts to drive sustainable growth, innovation, and value creation.

“This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to leading cyber resilience through our innovative cybersecurity product, MUNIT, and empowering our clients to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the cybersecurity landscape,” said Ammar Adhami, CEO of Cyberteq.

About Cyberteq

Cyberteq is an innovative cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, and Poland. It serves clients in more than 50 countries worldwide.

About Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards (UKPA)

The Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards (UKPA) is the first global tech award launched by the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to unearth and showcase the most promising scale-up companies in the tech industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.