CYBERTEQ Wins the Cybersecurity Award at Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards 2024

— Ammar Adhami

SINGAPORE, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBERTEQ wins the Cybersecurity Award for the Asia-Pacific region at the Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards 2024.

This award represents the culmination of Cyberteq's achievements in 2024 and reflects its ongoing efforts to drive sustainable growth, innovation, and value creation.

“This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to leading cyber resilience through our innovative cybersecurity product, MUNIT, and empowering our clients to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the cybersecurity landscape,” said Ammar Adhami, CEO of Cyberteq.

About Cyberteq
Cyberteq is an innovative cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, and Poland. It serves clients in more than 50 countries worldwide.

About Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards (UKPA)
The Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards (UKPA) is the first global tech award launched by the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to unearth and showcase the most promising scale-up companies in the tech industry.

Jade Wang
Cyberteq Pte. Ltd.
info@cyberteq.com
