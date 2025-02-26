Radix to showcase its cutting-edge enterprise device management, monitoring and remote support solutions at MWC 2025

Radix, a leading management platform provider will exhibit at MWC 2025 showcasing its enterprise device management, monitoring and remote support solutions.

Radix cloud-based management platform provides organizations with powerful solutions for their smart device fleet, letting them focus on their core business objectives, while taking care of the rest!” — Nadav Avni, Radix CCO

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a leading management platform provider, will exhibit at MWC 2025 (Mar 3-6), showcasing its enterprise device management monitoring and remote support solutions with many new enhanced features and launching a new AI driven proactive maintenance module tailor made for telcos, operators and service providers offering DaaS (device as a service) and/or DMaaS (device management as a service).Radix cloud-based management platform, which is OS and device agnostic, but considered Android first, provides organizations with powerful solutions for their smart device fleet, letting them focus on their core business objectives, while taking care of the rest!Nadav Avni, Radix CCO, said: "With telcos, operators and service providers offering a wide range of connected services and leasing more Android based devices than ever before, a centralized cloud-based management platform became a vital need to streamline operations.Imagine having a solution that monitors your smart devices in real time, lets you set thresholds, and automatically takes corrective actions when those thresholds are exceeded. In addition, it significantly reduces technician visits to customer homes, resolves issues remotely, and boosts customer satisfaction at the same time.This translated to huge savings of time and money."The Radix management platform was built bottom-up to manage Android based devices, making it the most robust solution for Android device management, including app management, device configuration and settings management, remote support, monitoring & analysis (telemetry), OTA firmware management and much more!Key Benefits:• assist employees and customers in real time• reduce support time, truck rolls, and churn• provide deep analytics for device behavior and usage patterns• proactively solve issues before they impact users• streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction and retention• a fully customizable out of the box solution, enabling easy, fast and smart scalabilityIf you are a telco, operator, service provider, device manufacturer and vendor, si, dist/resellerand/or in the business ofeducationhealthcarehospitalitymanaged servicesremote supportsingle purpose devicestelecomwe have a solution for you!For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com Schedule a meeting with us: https://www.radix-int.com/book-a-meeting-with-us-at-mwc-2025/ We are located at hall 5 stand 5E61

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.