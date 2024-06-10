Submit Release
Radix to showcase its cutting-edge EdTech solutions at ISTE 2024

radix device dashboard

radix remote support

radix teacherview

Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device and classroom management solutions will exhibit at ISTE 2024, showcasing its EdTech solutions.

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device and classroom management solutions will exhibit at ISTE 2024 (Denver, June 24-26 2024), showcasing its EdTech solutions, among them our new remote support module tailor made for K12 and higher education service providers offering DaaS (device as a service) and/or DMaaS (device management as a service).

In addition, Radix will showcase many new enhanced features like profile management, on demand app installation, OTA firmware management service, device health check thresholds and more.

- Radix device management platform

A tailor-made solution for IT admins and support teams, enabling them to manage all school devices in one easy-to-use management platform.

The platform is OS and device agnostic, but considered Android first.

It is equipped with different modules that cater to all management aspects in the device lifecycle including app management, device configuration and settings management, remote support, monitoring and analysis (telemetry), OTA firmware management, etc.

In addition, the platform provides tools to all stakeholders in the organization with a unique UI.

- Radix TeacherView

A cloud-based classroom management solution with video conference capabilities, allowing teachers the "over the shoulder" teaching experience they are used to in remote, hybrid or local setting, stay in touch with their students while keeping their digital safety at a high level, and provide them the best possible learning experience.

Nadav Avni, Radix CMO, said: "With digital transformation in education, the use of EdTech in the classroom is constantly accelerating, interactive flat panels, one-to-one device initiatives, etc.

Schools are investing a lot of money in EdTech and would like to protect their investment using central remote management tools.

It is no secret that school IT teams are usually understaffed, always with work overload and operate under tight budgets.

They are responsible to keep the school digital assets healthy, patched and tuned to their mission.
In addition, they are responsible for ongoing users support and to some extent students’ digital health and safety.

Radix device management platform provide schools with the central remote management tools to succeed in this never ending mission.”

All customers looking to manage their devices and facilitate the best possible classroom management experience are welcome to visit us at booth 1094.

For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / schedule a meeting with us: https://www.radix-int.com/iste-2024-trade-show-landing-page/

Radix TeacherView - a cloud-based classroom management solution with video conference capabilities, enabling remote/local/hybrid learning in a click of a button

