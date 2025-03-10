5th Annual Helmet Safety Day: Louisville Chiropractor to Give Away 500 Free Bicycle Helmets
Event promotes brain injury prevention during Brain Injury Awareness MonthLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month this March, Dr. Patrick Lowe of Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness is hosting the 5th Annual Helmet Safety Day on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at their Louisville office. This free community event aims to prevent head injuries among children by distributing 500 free bicycle helmets and raising awareness about helmet safety.
"Kids who ride without helmets are 14 times more likely to be in a fatal collision," said Dr. Lowe, a member of the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA). "We’re committed to making sure every child in our community has access to a properly fitted helmet, reducing their risk of serious brain injuries."
• Helmets are estimated to prevent a brain injury every four minutes in the U.S.
• Traumatic brain injuries affect over 3 million Americans annually, many of which could be prevented with proper head protection.
• A well-fitted bicycle helmet can reduce the risk of head injury by up to 85%.
During the event, trained staff will custom-fit each child with a certified U.S. CPSC safety helmet. In addition to the helmet giveaway, families can enjoy free chair massages, vendor booths, prize drawings, and brain injury prevention education.
“Our goal is to make Helmet Safety Day bigger and better each year,” said Dr. Lowe. “By giving away 500 helmets this year, we’re ensuring even more kids in our community can ride safely.”
Event Details
Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness, 10306 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY
Cost: Free
The event will take place rain or shine and is open to the public. Families are encouraged to stop by anytime during event hours to receive a fitted helmet for their child, courtesy of Dr. Lowe and the team at Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness.
For more information or to volunteer, contact DJ Wallace at dj@lowechiro.com or call (502) 245-7334.
DJ Wallace
Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness
+1 502-245-7334
dj@lowechiro.com
