- Gov. Cox and Pamela Atkinson Encourage Utahns to Support Those Facing Homelessness Through Tax Donations

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 25, 2025) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox and longtime community advocate Pamela Atkinson are urging Utahns to support those experiencing homelessness—many for the first time—by donating to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account on their state tax returns.

“Homelessness is a growing crisis and impacting more Utahns than ever before — many of whom never imagined they’d find themselves in this situation,” said Gov. Cox. “A small donation to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account can go a long way to provide these individuals and families with the support they need to regain stability and dignity.”

In 2023, 9,838 Utahns entered homelessness for the first time—an increase of 794 individuals compared to the previous year, marking a 9% rise. Rising housing costs, unexpected medical expenses and financial hardships have contributed to this alarming trend. In total, nearly 33,000 Utahns accessed services through the state’s homeless response system last year.

Contributions to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account are combined with other state and federal funding to distribute to agencies statewide, maximizing impact. The fund supports:

Emergency Services: Temporary shelters, meal services, day centers, security, and outreach programs.

Supportive Services: Homeless prevention, diversion, and case management to help people move toward stable housing.

Housing Services: Programs for rapid rehousing, transitional housing, rental assistance, on-site case management.

The fund is managed by the Office of Homeless Services. Every contribution makes a difference, providing support for individuals and families in Utah facing homelessness.

"This past year, we’ve seen far too many Utahns experiencing homelessness for the first time," said Atkinson. "Many of them are our neighbors—people who worked hard their entire lives but were one crisis away from losing their home. Your donation, no matter the size, helps provide critical support and a chance to rebuild their lives."

Utahns can make a tax-deductible donation by checking the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account box on their state tax form or by donating online at jobs.utah.gov/htf.

About Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services’ mission is to address homelessness through partnerships and collaborative initiatives with state and local leaders, philanthropic partners, service providers, and individuals with lived experience. Our vision for the homeless response system in Utah is to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. We aim to ensure that all people experiencing homelessness can thrive to their fullest potential, and that our communities are stable and safe for everyone.