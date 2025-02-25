CIS’s New Intelligence Subscription Now Available in Canada for Enhanced Security Against Multidimensional Threats

Threat Warning and Analysis (ThreatWA) brings together cyber, information operations, and physical threats into one place to inform decision making

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®), proudly announces the expansion of its intelligence subscription, ThreatWA™, to Canada. The new intelligence subscription empowers organizations with critical information about potential cyber, physical, and information operation threats in one place for less than a coffee run.

The threat environment is more volatile and complex than it has ever been, and organizations can no longer afford to analyze cyber, physical, and information operation threats in silos. With CIS’s ThreatWA intelligence subscription they don’t have to.

ThreatWA subscribers receive a weekly analysis of emerging threats and regular in-depth analytic reports by law enforcement, cybersecurity, and physical security experts, including the latest on:

• Cyber threats by state and non-state actors

• Physical threats facilitated by online activity

• Information operations conducted by foreign state and non-state threat actors intended to incite, inform, or facilitate illegal activity

Understanding these threats allows organizations to make better decisions and preparations for potential attacks, minimizing disruptions and safeguarding their data, personnel, and facilities. This marks the first time this innovative subscription has been offered beyond the U.S.

“The expansion into the Canadian market is an essential milestone for CIS. It reflects not only our growth as an international security authority, but also our continual dedication to creating a safer cyber environment worldwide,” said CIS Executive Director of the Countering Hybrid Threats program John Cohen. “By extending our services and availability, we hope to provide valuable tools to Canadian firms – commercial organizations, academic institutions, nonprofit and research organizations, and government policy makers – dealing with cybersecurity concerns and online-enabled physical security threats.”

Organizations can only address the risks they know about. ThreatWA provides the warning and analysis needed to stay informed and stay protected.

Subscribe to ThreatWA today.

To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or email media@cisecurity.org.

