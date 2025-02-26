Shrub Oak International School Achieves Reaccreditation by NIPSA with Autism Endorsement

Shrub Oak International School earns NIPSA reaccreditation with Autism Endorsement, reaffirming its excellence in education and therapeutic services.

MOHEGAN LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shrub Oak International School proudly announces its reaccreditation by the National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA). The NIPSA Board of Directors voted to approve Shrub Oak’s re-certification for Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement, following a recent site visit by NIPSA’s visiting committee. This accreditation reflects Shrub Oak’s ongoing commitment to excellence in education and therapeutic services for autistic children, adolescents, and young adults.

The re-accreditation is effective for five years, through December 2029, and affirms Shrub Oak’s mission to provide a comprehensive, nurturing, and innovative learning environment. The rigorous certification process conducted by NIPSA’s Visiting Committee recognized Shrub Oak for its high standards in academic programming and therapeutic support.

Sydel Morris, MsEd, Head of Programs at Shrub Oak International School, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone: "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. At Shrub Oak, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the best possible care and education for each student. The Autism Endorsement further validates our unique approach to educating students across the entire spectrum."

As a fully accredited member of NIPSA, Shrub Oak International School continues to provide exceptional academic and therapeutic programs that cater to students’ individual needs. Shrub Oak’s robust residential program further enhances students’ development by integrating learning with engaging after-school activities designed to reinforce daily progress.

In addition to NIPSA, Shrub Oak is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a worldwide leader in school accreditation, ethical practice, and school improvement recognized by the U.S. Department of Education; and Cognia, signifying “that a school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.”

About Shrub Oak International School:

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults on the autism spectrum. We help our students form positive relationships through individualized strength-based and passion-based learning, and equip them with the tools they need to develop friendships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential. Located on 127 acres in the heart of New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley, Shrub Oak International School offers a comprehensive curriculum including extensive therapeutic support services, individualized support, and a warm, nurturing community.

Our singular focus is each student’s success and happiness.

