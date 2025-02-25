Commerce Connection: Idaho FallsFeb26

We are hitting the road and heading to Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Department of Commerce is excited to announce its newest event series: Commerce Connection: Bridging Resources where our team will travel across the state to connect with community-focused individuals, businesses, experts and professionals.

The event will take place at the Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID, 83402.

At the event, you’ll hear from industry leaders, engage with speakers and panelists on key trends and network with potential partners. Discover valuable tools, funding opportunities and events to benefit your business or community. Get inspired by success stories and innovative ideas to spark new initiatives.

Local businesses, economic developers, elected officials and community leaders are encouraged to attend.

Dates and locations for upcoming events are listed below:

April 15 – Coeur d’Alene (Registration will open soon)

April 22 – Nampa/Caldwell (Registration will open soon)

June TBD – Valley County

June TBD – Blaine County

September TBD – Sandpoint/Moscow

September TBD – Owyhee County

Learn more and register HERE.

For questions, reach out to Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.

We hope to see you there!