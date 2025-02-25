LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ & THE CONNECTICUT OFFICE OF THE ARTS DESIGNATE TWO CULTURAL DISTRICTS IN FARMINGTON

Today, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz and the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) announced it has approved Farmington’s application to create two Cultural Districts in town.

“I’m so incredibly excited to welcome the Town of Farmington’s two new cultural districts to our growing list of cultural assets across the state. As home to so many historical landmarks and a diverse selection of cultural institutions, Farmington needs not just one but two districts to house all it has to offer. Today’s announcement showcases the talent, culture, beauty, and history that strengthen the unique character of Farmington,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “Congratulations to the Town of Farmington, DECD, and all who made this designation possible.”

Cultural Districts are walkable areas of a city or town that feature numerous cultural facilities, activities and/or assets. These vibrant areas draw visitors from other towns and states and serve as a hub for residents to congregate and interact. Cultural districts:

● Promote and encourage artists, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses

● Promote tourism and increase visitation

● Improve the quality of life for residents

● Strengthen distinctive character of communities

● Drive economic growth and expand the tax base

● Highlight local culture and history

program A requirement of theis the city or town must establish a Cultural District Commission that manages all aspects of the districts.

“DECD is so pleased to welcome Farmington to the state’s Cultural District program. In early conversations with the town, it was clear that it would take two Districts to tell the full story of the town’s historical development,” said Liz Shapiro, DECD’s Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums. “Visitors to the Farmington Cultural District will be amazed by the grand buildings – homes, churches and schools – that represent the town from its early colonial days through the present. Visitors to the Unionville District will gain insight into the development of industry, from the location of waterwheels, to train stations to late 19th and early 20th century factories. Each district is studded with monuments, restaurants and vistas both intimate and grand – a perfect place for a day trip!”

Farmington Town Council Chairman, Joe Capodiferro, commented, “We would like to thank Liz Shapiro and her team at the State Office of the Arts, and Amanda Roy from the Greater Hartford Arts Council for their assistance during the Cultural Designation approval process. We are proud to receive two Cultural District Designations for the town. The Farmington and Unionville Cultural Districts, located in our village centers, are vibrant hubs of arts, culture, and heritage, that enrich the lives of our residents and visitors alike.”

The two districts include a diverse array of cultural institutions, such as the Hill-Stead Museum, the Unionville Museum, the Stanley-Whitman House, and the Farmington Village Green and Library Association. With one of the largest inventories of historical landmarks in Connecticut, the experiential Farmington Historical Society’s Freedom Trail Tours, and the Unionville Historical Walking Tours, visitors have many ways to immerse themselves in Connecticut’s history and lessons learned from the past.

Farmington Economic Development Commission Chairman Bill Wadsworth said, “On behalf of the Economic Development Commission, we are pleased to receive the Farmington and Unionville Cultural District Designations. By attracting visitors from near and far, the Farmington and Unionville Cultural Districts will stimulate our local businesses and contribute to the overall economic vitality of our town. The synergy between cultural enrichment and economic development creates a thriving environment that benefits everyone in our community.”