Governor Lamont Announces Launch of Made, Connecticut’s Premier Business Leadership Series



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of MADE, a groundbreaking quarterly business leadership series of events designed to equip Connecticut’s industry professionals and entrepreneurs with the connections, resources, and insights necessary to create opportunity in today’s business landscape.

Hosted by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) in partnership with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), the series will feature high-profile speakers, expert panels, and exclusive networking opportunities, including “office hours” with public and private sector principals.

The first MADE event will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the club level of Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The event, which will focus on talent attraction and retention, will feature a keynote address by Daniel O’Keefe, DECD commissioner and Connecticut’s chief innovation officer, as well as panel discussions on the importance of cultivating positive workplace culture, what young professionals want from their jobs and community, and creating opportunity through perspective in the Trump era.

Prominent private sector panelists joining discussions include top business executives, including Hartford Healthcare CEO Jeff Flaks, Bigelow Tea CEO Cyndi Bigelow, and others to be announced. Governor Lamont will join Commissioner O’Keefe and other state officials speaking at the event, including Chief Marketing Officer Anthony Anthony and Chief Diversity and Opportunity Officer Mariana Monteiro.

“Connecticut offers an unparalleled value proposition for businesses with a highly skilled workforce, welcoming innovation ecosystem, and strategic access to global markets,” Governor Lamont said. “The MADE series is a platform to bring that value to the forefront, offering businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals the tools and connections they need to thrive. By fostering these discussions, we are expanding opportunity and driving growth for current and future businesses.”

“The business landscape is constantly evolving. Staying ahead requires data driven insights, adaptability, and forward-thinking leadership,” Commissioner O’Keefe said. “MADE will offer invaluable perspectives from some of the brightest minds in business, providing attendees with actionable strategies to create long-term opportunities for growth.”

Each MADE event will take place in a different location around Connecticut and focus on a distinct theme to create opportunity for businesses here. Upcoming events include:

Talent MADE | April 9, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, providing businesses insights on how to attract and retain the top talent.

Innovation MADE | May 28, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Yale Innovation Summit inside of the Yale School of Management in New Haven, exploring the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship, and business growth.

Reputation MADE | October 2025 in the greater Fairfield County area, addressing how businesses can differentiate themselves and stand out in a crowded media ecosystem with authentic and strong brands.

“Connecticut’s business community thrives on collaboration, and MADE is an opportunity to bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and future innovators,” CBIA CEO Chris DiPentima said. “By fostering these conversations, we are strengthening our state’s business environment and ensuring continued growth.”

In addition to in-person discussions, WTNH and Connoisseur Media have joined as media partners, providing extensive coverage of the events and hosting a joint podcast with video featuring panelists and speakers. Episodes will air every month following and in-between events.

Businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals interested in attending the $45 inaugural MADE event at Rentschler Field can register online at connecticut-made.com.