VA processes one million disability claims faster than ever before

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has processed more than a million disability claims in Fiscal Year 2025, reaching the milestone nearly two weeks faster than it did in FY24.

Despite receiving 15.6% more claims than last year, the department completed its one millionth FY25 claim Feb. 20 — faster than at any point in the department’s history.

In fact, the 10 highest claims processing days in VA’s history occurred within the last month, and the department’s highest claims processing day ever was Feb. 12, when VA processed more than 12,000 claims.

Of the more than one million claims VA has processed in FY25, over 60% were granted.

Through January, VA has provided $62 billion in compensation and pension benefit payments to 6.9 million Veterans and survivors. VA’s claims accuracy rate has risen to more than 92%. To date, VA has completed 375,961 PACT claims in FY25.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we are strengthening the department so it works better for Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “VA’s claims processing productivity is the highest it has ever been, and we look forward to continuing to provide record levels of service to Veterans and VA beneficiaries.”