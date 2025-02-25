Largest Online Grant Catalog

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The current white house administration shut down multiple federal agencies including the offices of USAID. Needless to say, USAID and its billions of dollars in humanitarian aid have an uncertain future.There are thousands of private foundations that offer funding to qualified nonprofit organizations, however, these organizations are difficult to identify. The Grant Porta makes this task easy. The Grant Portal list private foundations that offer such grant funding to quaified nonprofit organizations.Users can find grant providers by using the platform’s proprietary search engine to locate private foundations by location, interests, past awarded grants, amounts awarded, financial strength and more. The Grant Portal offers a free grant alert newsletter to alert organizations of new grant opportunities.About The Grant PortalThe Grant Portal is the internet’s largest catalog of grant providers that are currently accepting grant applications. The Grant Portal offers more than 60 grant categories that include grants for nonprofits, for-profits, small business, enterprise, startups, schools, research teams, technology development, entrepreneurs, visionaries, people of color, underserved communities, veterans, men, women, youth and individuals from every sector in the USA.In addition to the large number of available grants, The Grant Portal publishes the IRS 990-PF Directory, a comprehensive list of the most recently published data by the IRS of over 128,179 private foundations, 1,372,624 grant recipients, 5,421,774 awarded grants and $287.6 billion in awarded funds since 2020.The Grant Portal is one of the largest online catalogs of available grants, grant providers and grant recipients. More than 24,100 users subscribe to receive the grant alert emails. The website lists more than 39,400 current and archived grants in its database along with the IRS 990-PF Directory. Visit www.thegrantportal.com

