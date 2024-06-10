10,000 Subscribers enroll at The Grant Portal
The Grant Portal is the leading internet catalog of available grants for non-profits, small businesses and individualsDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grant Portal achieved a significant milestone in May ‘24 by attracting more than 10,000 subscribers who enrolled in the site’s free Grant Alert Notification service. Subscribers create their profile and select grant notifications by interest, location and eligibility. Notifications are sent via email on a frequent basis with the latest grant offerings.
The Grant Portal is the internet’s largest catalog of grant providers that are currently accepting grant applications. The Grant Portal offers more than 60 grant categories that include grants for nonprofits, for-profits, small business, enterprise, startups, schools, research teams, technology development, entrepreneurs, visionaries, people of color, underserved communities, veterans, men, women, youth and individuals from every sector in the USA.
The Grant Portal was created to help all organizations and individuals have easy access to free money grants. “2024 has been an exceptional year for grant seekers from the perspective that there is a huge volume of available grants for qualified recipients,” stated Gregg Troyanowski, president of The Grant Portal. “We are pleased to support our grant community with The Grant Portal’s valuable Grant Alert Notification service.”
In addition to the massive number of available grants, The Grant Portal publishes the IRS 990-PF Directory, a comprehensive list of the most recently published data by the IRS of over 128,179 private foundations, 1,372,624 grant recipients, 5,421,774 awarded grants and $287.6 billion in awarded funds since 2020.
About The Grant Portal
The Grant Portal is one of the largest online catalogs of available grants, grant providers and grant recipients. More than 8,300 users subscribe to receive daily grant alerts. The website lists more than 32,200 current and archived grants in its database along with the IRS 990-PF Directory. The Grant Portal www.thegrantportal.com launched in 2021 and is hosted and maintained by Promero, Inc. Promero, Inc is a software application service provider founded in 2001 located in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
