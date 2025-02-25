WSI Partners with accessiBe to Enhance Global Web Accessibility

accessiBe Booth at Convention

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI is proud to announce a strategic partnership with accessiBe , the leading AI-powered web accessibility solution provider. This collaboration underscores WSI's commitment to inclusivity and positions its network of Agencies and Consultants to better serve clients worldwide by ensuring their websites are accessible to all users, including those with disabilities.“At WSI, we are committed to empowering businesses with innovative solutions that drive success while making the digital world more inclusive for everyone,” says WSI President, Valerie Brown-Dufour. “Our partnership with accessiBe aligns perfectly with our mission to equip our global network of Agencies and Consultants with cutting-edge tools to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly accessibility-focused world."Addressing Evolving Accessibility LegislationWeb accessibility legislation is becoming increasingly stringent in markets worldwide. For example:Canada: The Government of Canada has initiated consultations on web accessibility obligations under proposed amendments to the Accessible Canada Act. Additionally, by May 1, 2025, businesses and nonprofits in the province of Manitoba are required to ensure their websites meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA standards.European Union: The European Accessibility Act (EAA), which comes into effect on June 28, 2025, mandates that digital products and services across EU member states adhere to WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards.United States: The US Department of Justice published a final rule on April 24, 2024, specifying that state and local governments must ensure their web content and mobile applications comply with WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards.These developments highlight the increasing importance for businesses to adopt comprehensive web accessibility solutions to remain compliant and inclusive.Empowering Clients with Advanced Accessibility SolutionsThrough its partnership with accessiBe, WSI's Agencies and Consultants can offer clients an innovative and automated approach to web accessibility. accessiBe's accessWidget utilizes advanced AI technology to continuously scan and remediate accessibility issues, ensuring websites are inclusive and meet legally required standards without altering the original code or user experience.Strengthening WSI's Global NetworkThis partnership enhances the service offerings of WSI's Agencies and Consultants and reinforces WSI's dedication to fostering an inclusive digital environment. By integrating accessiBe's solutions, WSI ensures that businesses of all sizes can achieve compliance with evolving accessibility standards, mitigate legal risks, and provide an equitable online experience for all users.“We're proud to partner with WSI as they navigate the vital journey of web accessibility, promoting digital inclusion," remarked Dekel Skoop, Co-founder and CEO of accessiBe. "By equipping them with the tools necessary to help make their clients' websites accessible to all, we're welcoming another ambassador of change into our fold. Together, we are amplifying our message of creating an inclusive digital world, resonating louder and reaching further, making a tangible difference in the lives of many."-30-About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.About accessiBeaccessiBe is the market leader in AI-powered web accessibility solutions, dedicated to making the internet accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. Their suite of products enables businesses to achieve and maintain compliance with global accessibility standards efficiently. You can find out more about accessiBe at accessibe.com.Media Contact:

