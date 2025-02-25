Campaign to Recruit Federal Workers Into State Service

Governor Kathy Hochul today launched a new “You’re Hired” initiative to recruit talented public sector workers into State service. This initiative comes as the new federal administration utilizes the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to lay off thousands of highly-qualified workers in the federal government.

“The federal government might say, ‘You’re fired,’ but here in New York, we say, ‘You’re hired.’ In fact, we love federal workers,” Governor Hochul said. “Whatever your skills, we value public service. Check out potential jobs at ny.gov/wewantyou. Come join our New York State family.”

To kick off this initiative, Governor Hochul released a video message to invite federal workers to join the New York State workforce. The Governor’s video message is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has implemented several initiatives to strengthen New York's public workforce. In 2023, Governor Hochul extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce, for the first time in state history. In 2024, the state launched the NY HELPS program, temporarily waiving civil service exam requirements for many job vacancies, resulting in nearly 24,000 appointments in state government, on top of 6,000 appointments in local governments. Additionally, the state created 10 Centers for Careers in Government, offering job seekers guidance on civil service systems and career opportunities. The Governor has also lifted the hiring freeze, expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities, and funded new testing centers to further support the workforce.

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “Public service is a noble calling, and we’re looking for the best and brightest to come work for New York State. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we have been working hard to retain and recruit the next generation of employees and servant-leaders. By coming to work for the Empire State, you’ll have the opportunity to help your neighbors, community and state in a variety of ways — serving, protecting, and caring for your fellow New Yorkers and our wonderful resources in solid, stable jobs. Check out NY.gov/WeWantYou to get started in a new and rewarding career, today.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Careers in public service offer stability, competitive pay, great benefits and a chance to make a difference in the lives of your fellow New Yorkers. I encourage all former federal workers with a continued interest in public service to check out the many careers in New York State government today.”