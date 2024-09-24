PELICAN STATE CREDIT UNION PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY FOR EXCLUSIVE DEBIT CARD DESIGN

Southern University School Pride Debit Cards

Pelican State Credit Union is thrilled to announce the newest way to show your Southern University pride.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican State Credit Union is thrilled to announce the newest way to show your Southern University pride. Pelican teamed up with the Southern University Alumni Federation to launch a new School Pride Debit Card, designed to celebrate and support the beloved Jaguars and support the Southern University Alumni Federation.The exclusive debit card lineup features the Southern University Alumni Federation crest, the interlocking "SU,” and the SU Crawl logos, alongside the Southern University school colors known worldwide. Every time alumni, students, and fans make a purchase with their Southern card, a portion of every transaction will be donated to the Southern University Alumni Federation.This new School Pride Debit Card is one of many ongoing commitments at Pelican to give back to the community and increase access to free financial education.Southern's School Pride Debit Card is available beginning Tuesday, September 24. Become a member today to open a checking account and get your Southern debit card by visiting pelicanstatecu.com/southern or stop by your local Pelican branch.###About Pelican State Credit UnionPelican is a member-first, industry-leading financial institution that serves members across the nation. They serve members in every stage of their lives through free youth and adult financial programs and their wide array of safe, competitive products. As a designated Community Developmental Financial Institution (CDFI), they are committed to providing financial solutions to individuals, families, and communities in underserved markets. Pelican's commitment to innovative technological advancements has led to national and global recognition. To learn more about all the ways Pelican Pays, visit pelicanstatecu.com.

