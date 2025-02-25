Concierge Auctions Announces Success of its First Global Sale of 2025, Streamed Live from Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Leading real estate auction house is now accepting luxury property consignments for upcoming sales in London, Hong Kong, and New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the largest luxury real estate auction house in the world, is pleased to announce the success of its first global sale of the year, the first in the firm’s highly-anticipated 2025 Global Sales Series. Culminating with a marketing event streamed live to the world from The Ritz Carlton, Dubai in United Arab Emirates, the sale achieved over $80 million in aggregate online bids placed for marquee real estate offerings in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

"Dubai’s prominence as a globally-recognized luxury market and one of the wealthiest cities in the world was on full display during this evening’s culmination event of our first global sale of the year, as buyers competed for some of the finest real estate assets in the world available at auction," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "The success of this sale is a testament to the strength of the demand at the highest levels of the auction market, as well as the unmatched exposure, competition, and liquidity that our platform provides for luxury real estate transactions on a global scale."

Facts & Figures from the Sale:

— Over $80 million in aggregate online bids placed

— 70.52% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

— Competitive bidding and participation from 27 property connoisseurs across the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States, including 8 states: California, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Further Auction Highlights:

Flat 1, 81 Holland Park in London, United Kingdom, an exceptionally spacious apartment set in a prestigious period building, featuring soaring ceilings and an elegant terrace, saw 7 bidders competing for a final sale price of £4.14 million in cooperation with Irina Gamagina of United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty.

‘The Whitlaw House’ located at 1 Banfield Street in Paris, Ontario, Canada—a distinguished 1854 Victorian Gothic estate with original architectural details and modern luxuries—saw 8 bidders competing for a final sale price of CA$2.3 million in cooperation with Paul Maranger, Christian Vermast, Kevin Haight, and Alicia Haight of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

308 O’Hara Point Road in Muskoka District, Georgian Bay, Ontario, Canada, a custom-built luxury waterfront retreat completed in 2018 with 400-plus feet of private shoreline, a boathouse, and spa amenities, saw 6 bidders competing for a final sale price of CA$3.22 million in cooperation with Jeffrey Braun of Corcoran Horizon Realty.

56 Rose Crown in Avon, Beaver Creek/Vail, Colorado, a mountain contemporary masterpiece by renowned architect Robert Ziegelman, spanning three pavilions with panoramic ski slope views, saw 6 bidders competing for a final sale price of US$6.16 million in cooperation with Catherine Jones Coburn of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

The firm is now accepting consignments for upcoming Global Sale events in London in May, Hong Kong in September, and New York in December. Visit conciergeauctions.com/sell-at-live-auction to learn more and submit a property for consideration.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

