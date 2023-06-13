Keepingly Co and Bridging the Gap Development, LLC Announce New Partnership, Empowering Homeowners in BTG Projects
"The opportunity to partner with Keepingly is a testament to our shared vision of creating healthier and sustainable communities. We're excited to offer our homeowners access to Keepingly platform.”UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keepingly Co, an innovative Home Sustainability Toolkit Software as a Service (SAAS) platform, and Bridging the Gap Development, LLC (BTG), a frontrunner in real estate and community development, announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the homeownership journey for residents of BTG projects.
— Derrick Tillman
The collaboration will see Keepingly's comprehensive platform extended to homeowners in BTG projects, providing them access to a suite of tools designed to manage, maintain, and grow the value of their homes. This groundbreaking partnership will empower homeowners in the first three years of their journey with resources to navigate the complexities of homeownership, from the point of purchase to resale or asset transfer.
BTG, with a mission to rebuild healthy, sustainable communities through residential and commercial development, has been a crucial driver of community transformation. With an impressive portfolio of multi-family affordable housing, mixed-income, and market rate rental and homeownership properties, BTG has worked tirelessly to bridge real estate and opportunity gaps in communities.
Keepingly Co's platform perfectly complements BTG's ethos. Focused on helping homeowners understand their journey, the platform provides tools to manage the value of their most significant asset—their home. The partnership represents a significant step forward in providing homeowners with unparalleled resources to aid in managing their properties.
"The opportunity to partner with Keepingly Co is a testament to our shared vision of creating healthier and sustainable communities," said Mr. Tillman of BTG. "With over 100 new units slated for construction, we're excited to offer our homeowners access to the Keepingly platform, ensuring they have the tools they need to cultivate the value of their homes."
In response to the partnership announcement, Daniel Smith, Founder & CEO of Keepingly, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and its potential impact on homeowners in BTG projects. Smith stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with Bridging the Gap Development, LLC to empower homeowners and enhance their homeownership journey. Our mission at Keepingly is to provide homeowners with the tools and resources they need to manage, maintain, and increase the value of their homes. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision and values, and we are excited to work together to create healthier and more sustainable communities. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of homeowners and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities we serve."
The partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to enhancing homeownership experiences, promoting energy efficiency, affordable housing, and combating homelessness.
About Keepingly Co:
Keepingly Co is a leading Home Sustainability Toolkit SAAS platform dedicated to aiding homeowners in managing, maintaining, and increasing the value of their homes. Their platform supports homeowners through the entire homeownership journey, from purchase to resale or asset transfer. Sign up to Keepingly.co
About Bridging the Gap Development, LLC:
Bridging the Gap Development, LLC With a focus on residential and commercial projects, BTG's mission is to rebuild healthy, sustainable communities by bridging the real estate and opportunity gaps. As advocates for accessible housing, BTG works to ensure all Pennsylvanians and beyond have a home within reach. Learn more at https://btgdevelopment.net/
