Stop by the Winter Employment and Resource Fair at Nashville’s Community Resource Center

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Community Resource Center (CRC) invites the public to

attend their Winter Employment & Resource Fair on Thursday, February 27, from 10:00

am – 2:00 pm. The event aims to connect individuals currently on community

supervision, formerly incarcerated, or anyone in need of assistance with employers and

local resources.

At the resource fair, attendees can access free legal services through the Justice Bus,

receive assistance to find housing, speak to an examiner about getting their driver’s

license reinstated, and take home fresh and nutritious food provided by the Second

Harvest Mobile Market. Additionally, the CRC’s network of second chance employers, or

employers who hire people with a criminal record, will be on site to speak to applicants

about open positions.

“The Community Resource Center is a place where people can come for assistance with

whatever challenge they are facing,” said Travis Davis, Director of the Nashville CRC.

“We partner with dozens of local businesses and nonprofit organizations who are

focused on helping others get back on track.”

WHAT: Winter Employment & Resource Fair

WHEN: Thursday, February 27, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

WHERE: 900 Madison Square, Madison, TN 37115

People registered under the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry may not attend this event but can contact 615-770-1835 for assistance with resources and employment. No children are permitted.