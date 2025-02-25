ICOM North America Supports Freightliner S2G and C2 School Buses Propane Vehicles with Remanufactured Engines and Parts

Remanufactured 8.0 liter Engine Long Block Icom Logo 1

ICOM North America, is offering top tier expanded support for the Propane Freightliner S2G and Thomas School Buses including remanufactured engines & parts

Recognizing the high demand and long wait times for 8.0L and 8.8L engines and parts, we offer cost-effective, reliable, OEM-quality remanufactured engines with a fast 3–5-day turnaround.” — Brandon Thorn - Engineering Manager

NEW HUDSON, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICOM North America Supports Freightliner S2G and Thomas School Buses Propane Vehicles with Remanufactured Engines and PartsNew Hudson, MI – February 20, 2024 – ICOM North America, is proud to announce its continued commitment to the propane vehicle market by offering top-tier expanded support for Propane-powered Freightliner S2G and Thomas School Buses 8.0 liter engines. With our innovative Remanufactured Engines, Auto Parts (Ignition – Catalytic Converters – Engine Parts and more) and Propane Parts, ICOM provides unparalleled service to propane marketers and school bus fleets ensuring reliable and sustainable performance for their fleets.As an industry leader in propane vehicle technology, ICOM North America has extended its expertise to Freightliner S2G customers by supplying high-quality remanufactured engines, auto parts and propane parts. This offering is designed to keep propane-powered vehicles running smoothly, reduce maintenance costs, and improve operational efficiency.This support has been ongoing for over a year, benefiting both Thomas school bus fleets and Freightliner S2G users.Key Benefits:• Comprehensive Support for Freightliner S2G: ICOM’s remanufactured engines are specifically tailored for Freightliner S2G and Thomas school buses propane vehicles, ensuring compatibility, durability, and peak performance.• Enhanced Propane Parts Selection: For the Propane S2G and Thomas school buses ICOM also offers a range of propane-specific components including: fuel systems components and replacement propane tanks ensuring a seamless experience for fleet owners seeking complete vehicle care.• Commitment to Sustainability: ICOM's remanufactured engines are part of a larger strategy to promote cleaner, greener fuel options in the transportation sector. By reusing high-quality engine cores, ICOM reduces waste while providing exceptional reliability and performance.• Extended Warranty: ICOM offers a 3-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on its remanufactured engines, providing peace of mind and long-term support to fleet owners."For the past year, we have been dedicated to providing essential support to propane marketers and school bus fleets, ensuring their trucks and buses stay on the road despite a market with limited parts. Through strong partnerships, we have successfully addressed the challenges of the S2G and Thomas School Buses and now offer a variety of parts and engines to keep them running smoothly." Says Albie Venezio - Director of Technical Services at ICOM North America.“Recognizing the high demand and long wait times for 8.0L engines and parts, we offer cost-effective, reliable, OEM-quality remanufactured engines with a fast 3–5-day turnaround. Each engine undergoes a thorough overhaul—disassembled, inspected, cleaned, and rebuilt to meet or exceed OEM standards—ensuring like-new performance and extended lifespan.” Brandon Thorn - Engineering Manager.ICOM North America’s team is ready to support propane marketers with expert advice and resources for remanufactured engines, auto parts and propane parts. The company’s dedication to customer service ensures that propane fleet users can continue to operate their vehicles without interruptions.To learn more about ICOM’s remanufactured engines and how they can help support your Freightliner S2G propane-powered fleet, visit ICOM North America Remanufactured Engines on our website: https://icomnorthamerica.com/remanufactured-engines/ For propane parts and auto parts please contact Icom Technical and Parts Support: 248.493.2067About ICOM North AmericaSince 2004, ICOM North America has been a leading provider of alternative fuel systems, tanks, technologies and components, specializing in propane autogas and natural gas systems in the USA, Canada, Mexico and many countries globally. ICOM is a General Motors new engine distributor, remanufactured engine supplier, and parts supplier for certain fleet projects. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability including, ICOM delivers solutions which helps fleets lower their fuel and operating costs and reduce emissions.For Propane and auto parts please contact:Jim NichollsTechnical & Parts Support Manager248-493-2067 - Tech Support/OrdersJim@icomnorthamerica.comFor Engines and Transmissions please contact:Brandon ThornEngineering Manager248-493-2066 EngineeringBrandon@icomnorthamerica.cominfo@icomnorthamerica.com248.573.4934

