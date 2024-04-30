Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,442 in the last 365 days.

Icom North America Secures Key Distribution Agreements with General Motors Powered Solutions and Aftersales

Icom North America, a leading provider of patented Alternative Fuel Systems has announced the sealing of pivotal Distribution Agreements with General Motors.

The significance of GM's 6.0L engine, a proven platform for alternative fuels and GM’s workhorse for almost a decade, and announced upcoming projects utilizing this engine.”
— Brandon Thorn Engineering Manager
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icom North America Secures Key Distribution Agreements with General Motors Powered Solutions and General Motors Aftersales to Propel Adoption of Alternative Fuels

Icom North America, a leading provider of patented Alternative Fuel Systems, tanks and components, has announced the sealing of pivotal Distribution Agreements with General Motors. This milestone collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of propane, natural gas, and other alternative fuels across a wide spectrum of industries, including OEM and aftermarket fleets, power generation, marine, agricultural, off-road vehicles/equipment and the performance sector.

With a reputation spanning 12 countries, Icom North America solidifies its collaboration with General Motors by integrating its innovative Alternative Fuel Systems with GM's extensive range of engines and components. Icom will also be a distributor of GM loose engines and GM Parts for gasoline projects.

This strategic alliance offers a comprehensive one-stop solution to vital sectors such as power generation, transportation, marine, agricultural machinery, off-road vehicles/equipment and the performance sector.

Albie Venezio, Director of Technical Services at Icom North America, expressed satisfaction with the expanded offerings to their extensive customer base and new customers. He emphasized the national security and environmental benefits of utilizing propane and natural gas and with the added benefits of renewable propane or renewable natural gas in conjunction with GM engines, underscoring the reduction of emissions. In addition the GM 6.0 and 6.6 engines fill crucial gaps in the performance engine sector.

Brandon Thorn, Engineering Manager at Icom, highlighted the significance of GM's 6.0L engine, a proven platform for alternative fuels and GM’s workhorse for almost a decade, and announced upcoming projects utilizing this engine. Additionally, Thorn introduced GM's new workhorse, the 6.6L engine, tailored for buses and heavy-duty truck applications, with a focus on gasoline or alternative fuels, boasting impressive performance metrics including 401 Horsepower and 464 LB-FT torque.

This collaboration between Icom North America and General Motors marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable transportation solutions and reducing the carbon footprint across various industries. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, both companies are poised to drive innovation and environmental stewardship in the automotive and related sectors.

About Icom North America, LLC: Icom North America is a leading provider of patented Alternative Fuel Systems, tanks and components since 2004. Distributed across 12 countries, with an expanded focus on power generation projects and as a One Stop Solution for GM engines and components utilizing Icom’s Alternative Fuel Systems. With a commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability, Icom specializes in delivering comprehensive solutions for the adoption of alternative fuels in various applications.

Please feel free to contact us at:
Brandon@icomnorthamerica.com or 248.493.2066
www.icomnorthamerica.com

Source: GM/Icom North America

Brandon Thorn
Icom North America
+1 248-493-2066
email us here

You just read:

Icom North America Secures Key Distribution Agreements with General Motors Powered Solutions and Aftersales

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more