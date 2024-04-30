Icom North America Secures Key Distribution Agreements with General Motors Powered Solutions and Aftersales
Icom North America, a leading provider of patented Alternative Fuel Systems has announced the sealing of pivotal Distribution Agreements with General Motors.
The significance of GM's 6.0L engine, a proven platform for alternative fuels and GM’s workhorse for almost a decade, and announced upcoming projects utilizing this engine.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icom North America Secures Key Distribution Agreements with General Motors Powered Solutions and General Motors Aftersales to Propel Adoption of Alternative Fuels
Icom North America, a leading provider of patented Alternative Fuel Systems, tanks and components, has announced the sealing of pivotal Distribution Agreements with General Motors. This milestone collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of propane, natural gas, and other alternative fuels across a wide spectrum of industries, including OEM and aftermarket fleets, power generation, marine, agricultural, off-road vehicles/equipment and the performance sector.
With a reputation spanning 12 countries, Icom North America solidifies its collaboration with General Motors by integrating its innovative Alternative Fuel Systems with GM's extensive range of engines and components. Icom will also be a distributor of GM loose engines and GM Parts for gasoline projects.
This strategic alliance offers a comprehensive one-stop solution to vital sectors such as power generation, transportation, marine, agricultural machinery, off-road vehicles/equipment and the performance sector.
Albie Venezio, Director of Technical Services at Icom North America, expressed satisfaction with the expanded offerings to their extensive customer base and new customers. He emphasized the national security and environmental benefits of utilizing propane and natural gas and with the added benefits of renewable propane or renewable natural gas in conjunction with GM engines, underscoring the reduction of emissions. In addition the GM 6.0 and 6.6 engines fill crucial gaps in the performance engine sector.
Brandon Thorn, Engineering Manager at Icom, highlighted the significance of GM's 6.0L engine, a proven platform for alternative fuels and GM’s workhorse for almost a decade, and announced upcoming projects utilizing this engine. Additionally, Thorn introduced GM's new workhorse, the 6.6L engine, tailored for buses and heavy-duty truck applications, with a focus on gasoline or alternative fuels, boasting impressive performance metrics including 401 Horsepower and 464 LB-FT torque.
This collaboration between Icom North America and General Motors marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable transportation solutions and reducing the carbon footprint across various industries. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, both companies are poised to drive innovation and environmental stewardship in the automotive and related sectors.
About Icom North America, LLC: Icom North America is a leading provider of patented Alternative Fuel Systems, tanks and components since 2004. Distributed across 12 countries, with an expanded focus on power generation projects and as a One Stop Solution for GM engines and components utilizing Icom’s Alternative Fuel Systems. With a commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability, Icom specializes in delivering comprehensive solutions for the adoption of alternative fuels in various applications.
