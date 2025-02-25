Stripo’s AI Assistant is Changing How Marketers Build Emails

Stripo's AI Assistant

Stripo launches AI Assistant to automate email creation, boosting efficiency while ensuring full creative control and brand consistency.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stripo , an all-in-one email design platform, introduces its AI Assistant, a Generative AI-powered tool that redefines email creation by automating content generation while maintaining full creative control. This advanced assistant enables marketers, designers, and businesses to efficiently produce high-quality, brand-aligned campaigns, offering seamless customization to ensure consistency with their unique brand identity.Why it mattersAI-generated content is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s reshaping marketing workflows today. A report by the Marketing AI Institute reveals that 80% of marketers want AI to reduce time spent on repetitive, data-driven tasks. Stripo’s AI Assistant directly addresses one of the biggest challenges in email marketing: time-consuming production.Real-world impact: Internal data from Stripo shows that emails created with the AI Assistant achieve a 27.4% open rate, compared to 22.4% for manually created emails—a significant boost in engagement.How it worksStripo’s AI Assistant enhances the email creation process by:- Generating emails instantly – AI-powered automation reduces time spent on production.- Optimizing email design and structure – AI ensures well-structured layouts while allowing users to fine-tune branding.- Improving content clarity – AI-generated emails maintain strong readability, minimizing the need for manual editing.Marketers can instantly generate full email sequences—including webinar promotions, newsletters, and surprise campaigns—all while customizing and refining content to match their brand’s unique voice.The future of AI-powered email marketingStripo’s AI Assistant is rapidly becoming an essential tool for marketers seeking to streamline workflows and reduce manual effort. As AI capabilities continue to evolve, Stripo remains committed to refining and expanding its AI-driven features.Stripo’s AI Assistant is now available. Learn more and experience the future of AI-driven email creation.

