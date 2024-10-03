Stripo Partners with Email Love to Offer Customizable Email Templates from Brands

Stripo Partners with Email Love

Stripo partners with Email Love to offer customizable email templates from top brands, letting marketers personalize and export designs with no coding needed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Stripo, an all-in-one email design platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Email Love, an inspiration gallery, blog, newsletter, and agency. This collaboration empowers marketers and designers by allowing them to seamlessly edit emails from real brands featured on Email Love directly within Stripo’s intuitive editor. For users, this means moving beyond inspiration: you can now turn your favorite email designs into fully personalized, interactive campaigns without needing any coding skills.Simplifying email designTraditionally, marketers and designers have had to navigate multiple platforms for email inspiration and creation. While different sites provide stunning visual inspiration, they often fall short of offering practical solutions to edit and export those designs.Email Love and Stripo bridge that gap. Users can now access not only design inspiration but also fully editable templates that are ready to be customized, personalized, and exported to over 80 different ESPs, a feature unmatched by other platforms.Why this partnership matters for marketers:- Advanced customization: Personalize every aspect of your email design, including layout, fonts, and colors.- Interactivity: Add interactive elements like games, surveys, polls, and more.- Code editing and more: Tailor your emails with Stripo’s easy-to-use drag-and-drop and HTML editor.- Localization: Seamlessly translate your content for global audiences with built-in translation features.With Stripo, users can also take email design to the next level by incorporating interactive elements, translating emails for different markets, and fine-tuning templates to align with their brand guidelines.“Email Love is an incredible source of inspiration for marketers and designers. With this partnership, we’re taking the next step by allowing users to not only get inspired but also customize those inspiring templates directly in Stripo,” said Dmytro Kudrenko, Founder and CEO of Stripo. “This integration ensures that users can browse through emails from brands on Email Love, adjust them to fit their needs in Stripo, and export them to their preferred ESP — all in one smooth, easy process.”Whether you're looking for inspiration for your next campaign or searching for tools to streamline your workflow, Stripo and Email Love’s partnership offers the perfect solution. Explore the ready-to-edit templates on Email Love’s page , and bring your vision to life using Stripo’s powerful drag-and-drop and HTML editor.About StripoStripo is an all-in-one email design platform with over 1 million users worldwide. We enable our clients to build emails of any complexity really fast and push them to their marketing automation system with just 1 click. Integrated with 80+ ESPs/CRMs and offers 1500+ ready-to-use templates.Visit Stripo’s website here About Email LoveEmail Love is an inspiration gallery, blog, newsletter, and agency focused on helping marketers elevate their email marketing. Email Love’s mission is to inspire marketers, designers, and coders, encouraging them to elevate their email creative, content, and strategy. Every email featured is carefully handpicked, ensuring only the best campaigns make the cut.Visit Email Love’s website here Contact InformationFor further inquiries, please get in touch with Oleksandra Khlystova at oleksandra.khlystova@stripo.email

