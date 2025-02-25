Wayfairer Launches Three New Primate-Focused Safaris in Uganda and Rwanda

Explore Africa’s rich biodiversity with new itineraries highlighting gorillas, chimpanzees, and golden monkeys.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayfairer Travel has announced the launch of three new itineraries designed to offer immersive wildlife experiences in Uganda and Rwanda. Each journey allows travelers to witness Africa’s primates in their natural habitats while supporting local conservation and communities.The Gorilla and Chimpanzee Safari in Uganda is a week-long adventure in Southwest Uganda. It begins at Kyambura Gorge Lodge, renowned for its panoramic views and diverse wildlife. Travelers can cruise the Kazinga Channel, track chimpanzees, and encounter monkeys and birds before venturing to Bwindi Forest. There, an ethical gorilla trekking experience awaits, complemented by a choice of cultural and nature-based activities.The Uganda Safari: Primates of Great Rift Valley spans ten days and showcases the biodiversity of Uganda’s Kibale Forest and Great Rift Valley. Guests explore habitats teeming with chimpanzees, Colobus monkeys, and baboons before continuing to Kyambura Gorge and the renowned Mount Gahinga Lodge. The journey concludes with an immersive experience among Uganda’s mountain gorillas, highlighting the region’s inspiring conservation efforts.The One-Week Mountain Gorilla and Golden Monkey Safari offers a cross-border exploration of Uganda and Rwanda. Starting at Mount Gahinga Lodge, travelers engage with local Batwa culture and trek through the Virunga mountains to observe golden monkeys and gorillas. The itinerary concludes at Rwanda’s Virunga Lodge, with additional trekking opportunities in Parc National des Volcans.All of these itineraries are designed to highlight primates in their natural habitat, spotlighting remarkable conservation efforts and supporting their success. Wayfairer’s mission of responsible tourism creates one of a kind travel opportunities while honoring and respecting local communities in every destination.About the Company:Wayfairer Travel specializes in luxury, tailor-made journeys that foster authentic connections with local cultures and natural landscapes. Committed to responsible tourism, Wayfairer partners with local communities and conservation initiatives to ensure its trips have a positive impact. By curating immersive experiences and supporting fair labor practices, Wayfairer empowers travelers to explore the world while contributing to its preservation.

