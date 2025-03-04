QuickLiquidity Closes $405,000 1st Mortgage Cash-Out Refinance on a Single Family Rental in Fernandina Beach, FL

QuickLiquidity Logo

QuickLiquidity is pleased to announce the closing of a $405,000 first mortgage cash-out refinance on a single-family rental property in Fernandina Beach, FL.

We’ve completely streamlined the bridge loan process, eliminating unnecessary delays, excessive paperwork, and hidden fees. With us, borrowers can secure an affordable bridge loan in only five days.” — A. Yoni Miller

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickLiquidity , a direct lender specializing in asset-based financing for investment real estate, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $405,000 first mortgage cash-out refinance on a single-family rental property located in Fernandina Beach, FL. The loan was completed in just eight days from a signed term sheet, showcasing QuickLiquidity’s ability to execute rapid financing solutions without unnecessary red tape.The borrower, a seasoned real estate investor, had recently purchased the property all-cash. However, they required immediate liquidity to secure a new property acquisition. Facing a tight timeline, they turned to QuickLiquidity for a fast and efficient financing solution. Unlike traditional lenders, QuickLiquidity does not require credit checks, personal income verification, or third-party appraisals, enabling them to close this loan with unmatched speed and certainty.“The bridge loan space is undeniably competitive, so what sets us apart and makes borrowers choose QuickLiquidity?” said A. Yoni Miller , Principal of QuickLiquidity. “The answer is in our commitment to simplicity and efficiency. We’ve completely streamlined the bridge loan process, eliminating unnecessary delays, excessive paperwork, and hidden fees. With us, borrowers can secure an affordable bridge loan in as little as five days—without the stress or complications typically associated with obtaining financing.”The borrower was introduced to QuickLiquidity by a mortgage broker who was fully protected throughout the process. QuickLiquidity ensured their commission was secured by including it in the loan’s term sheet and paying it directly from the HUD-1 at closing. The broker earned a 1% commission on the loan amount, reinforcing QuickLiquidity’s dedication to fostering strong broker relationships.By offering asset-based bridge loans without the traditional hurdles of credit checks and excessive documentation, QuickLiquidity continues to be a trusted partner for real estate investors seeking immediate liquidity. This latest closing in highlights the company’s ongoing expansion into high-demand markets, delivering capital solutions that empower investors to grow their portfolios without delay.About QuickLiquidity, LLCQuickLiquidity’s bridge loan program is tailored exclusively for investment real estate, focusing on 1-4 unit residential rentals—such as single-family homes, condos, and duplexes—as well as 5+ unit multifamily properties. Offering financing for acquisitions, refinances, and cash-out refinances. QuickLiquidity provides creative, asset-based solutions that traditional lenders often cannot. With loan amounts ranging from $100,000 to $3 million, terms of 6 to 24 months, and competitive rates starting at 9.99%, the program is designed to meet the short-term needs of real estate investors. To learn more visit https://www.quickliquidity.com

