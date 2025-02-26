6 Physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics Awarded As NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved six physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics based on merit for 2024.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, the team of Drs. Deepan Patel, Dev Sinha, Dipan Patel, Jahnna Levy, Neil Sinha, and Saurabh Dang have been recognized by NJ Top Docs for their outstanding expertise in 2024. These specialists bring a wealth of experience to treating a wide variety of pain conditions, offering a comprehensive range of solutions that include interventions, minimally invasive surgeries, medical care, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and behavioral therapy.Founded in 1994, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics is driven by a clear and impactful mission: to provide relief for those suffering from acute and chronic pain. The physicians are united by a shared commitment to not only improving their patients’ quality of life but also advancing the fields of pain management and orthopedics. The practice is built around personalized care, with each patient receiving a custom treatment plan tailored to their unique needs and condition. From the moment a patient walks through the door, the doctors focus on listening closely to understand their challenges and ensure treatments are precisely matched to what they require.With a focus on thorough assessments, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics offers a holistic approach to diagnosing pain, using advanced diagnostic tools and imaging to get to the root cause of issues. Whether it’s headaches, migraines, or pain affecting the neck, back, hips, legs, knees, or joints, the team is dedicated to finding effective solutions. Patients praise Garden State Pain and Orthopedics for their patient-centered approach, innovative treatments, and compassionate care. This practice continues to set the standard for excellence in pain management and orthopedic treatment.To learn more about Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/gardenstatepainorthopedics/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format.NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.