Catch A Tagged Bass When You Go Fish Georgia at Paradise PFA and Earn A Cap

Bass fishing is a favorite activity at Paradise Public Fishing Area (PFA), located in Enigma, Ga., and fisheries management staff with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) are continuously looking for ways to improve the bass angling experience. Currently, fisheries staff are assessing the largemouth bass population through an area wide tagging study and are inviting anglers to help.

In late-February through March, staff will tag largemouth bass in several Paradise PFA lakes. Some fish will be single tagged, and some will be double tagged.

How can anglers help? Send us the tags from your caught bass! To add a little incentive, WRD will send a custom ball cap for tags submitted (one hat per angler), and anglers will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a Yeti cooler. Multiple tag returns mean multiple chances of winning a grand prize, so plan out those fishing dates at Paradise PFA over the next year! The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the study (March/April 2026).

To be eligible, anglers must cut ALL tags from the bass, regardless of whether the fish is kept or released. Anglers should include the following information with their returned tags: Name, Address, Phone Number, Date of catch, Name of the PFA Lake the fish was caught from, Tag # or Tag #’s, Length (inches), Weight (Pounds, if possible), and was the fish kept or released?

Pre-printed tag return forms are available at Paradise PFA (on the front porch of the office). Forms and tags can be mailed, or anglers can fill out provided forms, attach the tag(s) and place them in the drop box on the front porch of the office. Anglers are not required to use these forms but need to include all the requested information to be eligible for the hat or the grand prize drawing.

Mailed forms and tags can be sent to the following address:

Georgia DNR Paradise Public Fishing Area

Attention: Paradise PFA Bass Tagging Study

P. O. Box 2089

Waycross, GA 31502

For more information about Paradise PFA, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/paradise-pfa.