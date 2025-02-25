Expanding the South End Children’s Cafe

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $500,000 investment to support the expansion of the South End Children's Cafe in Albany. The funding will help complete the renovation and outfitting of the organization's new building, enhancing their ability to provide nutritious meals and educational programming to underserved children in Albany's South End neighborhood.

"Every child deserves to thrive and access to healthy food and a supportive educational environment is a proven tool to help kids succeed," Governor Hochul said. "The South End Children's Cafe is a perfect example of this and I was proud to advocate for this funding to expand their reach and impact, ensuring more children have the foundation they need to grow. When we invest in our children and the organizations that support them, we're investing in New York's future."

This investment in the South End Children's Cafe aligns with Governor Hochul's broader "Unplug and Play" initiative, which aims to rebuild social infrastructure for children across New York State. The Cafe exemplifies the type of community spaces that provide children with healthy alternatives to screen time, offering nutritious meals alongside in-person educational and social activities. By supporting facilities like the South End Children's Cafe, Governor Hochul continues her commitment to creating environments where children can connect face-to-face, develop essential life skills, and build strong community relationships.

The funding, administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), will support capital improvements including reconstruction, renovation and rehabilitation of the facility. Specific upgrades will include windows, doors, lighting, plumbing, electrical systems and fixed equipment including kitchen appliances. These enhancements will allow the South End Children's Cafe to serve more children and families while providing a more welcoming and functional space.

The funding comes through existing capital resources that support critical infrastructure projects for nonprofit organizations across New York State.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, "DASNY is proud to administer this critical funding that will strengthen an organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity and providing educational support. This $500,000 investment aligns with our mission to build stronger, more resilient communities across New York State. The South End Children's Cafe's expansion will create lasting positive impacts for countless children and families in Albany's South End."

The South End Children's Cafe, founded in 2015, provides free, healthy meals to children while offering homework assistance, enrichment activities and family support services. The organization works to address food insecurity and create opportunities for academic and social development in a supportive community environment.

South End Children's Café Executive Director Tracie Killar said, "We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for this transformative investment. This funding will significantly expand our capacity to serve children and families in the South End of Albany. Our new space will enable us to provide more meals, enhance our educational programming and create a welcoming environment where children can thrive academically, socially and physically."

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The South End Children’s Cafe is a tremendous asset for our entire city, especially for our youngest residents. It was an easy decision for the City of Albany to award the South End Children’s Cafe $1 million, making them one of our largest Albany For All ARPA grantees, and I am so grateful that the Governor has added to that investment today. This is yet another example of government working at the local and state level to make our community a stronger, safer place.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “The South End Children’s Café combines all the ingredients kids need in a nurturing environment. The menu includes good food, mentoring and individual attention. That is why Albany County invested ARPA funds into the Café’s Youth Workforce Development Plan to continue this recipe for success. Governor Hochul’s investment will provide even greater support.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "The South End Children's Cafe has been a pillar of our community in downtown Albany since 2015—servings families and our kids with nutritious meals and a nurturing and safe environment to grow and learn. I've been proud to work with my colleagues in state government to deliver funding to the South End Children's Cafe to expand their mission, and today's announcement furthers that goal. I thank Governor Hochul for investing not just in the well-being of our families and children here in Albany, but also the core of our Capital Region—downtown Albany. This funding will have an immense impact on the ability of the South End Children's Cafe to expand service for our community in the years to come!"

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, "As a long-time supporter of the South End Children's Cafe, I appreciate this investment by Governor Hochul in this important organization that serves children in the City of Albany by providing nutritious meals, academic support, and enrichment programs. This funding will allow SECC to expand their efforts and serve even more children, furthering their reach and positive impact on the community."