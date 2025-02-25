AirHood® Launches AirHood® 2 and Expands Product Line with Cutting-Edge Kitchen Innovations

AirHood® debuts AirHood® 2 (with better airflow and less noise), an eco-friendly filter, plus the thinnest Induction Cooker on the market and a Vacuum Food Container Set. The AirHood® team will showcase these innovative products at the Inspired Home Show in Chicago.

With AirHood® 2 and our new product lineup, we’re delivering smart, space-saving, and sustainable kitchen solutions that empower home cooks to create with ease and confidence.” — Markus Buck, Director

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirHood® , the pioneering and award-winning brand dedicated to enhancing cooking experiences anywhere, anytime, proudly announces the launch of AirHood2, the reimagined version of the world’s first portable kitchen air cleaner. Alongside AirHood2, the brand is introducing a lineup of innovative kitchen solutions, including the thinnest Portable Induction Cooker on the market and a Vacuum Food Container Set , designed to maximize efficiency, convenience, and kitchen performance.Building on the success of its original model, the AirHood2 features advanced dual-filter technology, delivering up to 28% improved airflow while operating at significantly lower noise levels. Equipped with three power levels plus a turbo mode, it effortlessly handles heavy-duty cooking and post-cooking ventilation. Its new high-heat-resistant housing ensures exceptional durability, while multiple add-on accessories, such as a battery pack for portability and a base boost for enhanced performance, allow users to customize their AirHood2 experience.Additionally, AirHoodwill soon launch its Honeycomb Filter, an eco-friendly ceramic filter made with high-quality activated carbon from coconut husks. This innovative honeycomb structure increases airflow by 41% compared to standard charcoal filters, resulting in higher filtration efficiency while lowering air resistance. The regenerable design allows for a full year’s use with an average of 12 weekly cooking hours before requiring regeneration, making it an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution."At AirHood, our mission is to offer innovative solutions to unleash the potential of any cooking space, transforming everyday meals into moments of creativity and joy," said Markus Buck, Director at AirHood. "With AirHood2 and our new product lineup, we’re delivering smart, space-saving, and sustainable kitchen solutions that empower home cooks to create with ease and confidence. With you in mind, we continue to push the boundaries of kitchen innovation."In addition to AirHood2, the company is unveiling:-Ultra-Slim Portable Induction Cooker – At just 0.91 inches (23mm) thick, this sleek and powerful induction cooker is the thinnest induction cooker on the market, delivering top-tier cooking performance without compromising space or efficiency.-Vacuum Food Container Set – A set of four BPA-free, oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass storage containers paired with an advanced electric vacuum sealer to preserve food freshness and extend shelf life.The AirHoodteam will showcase these innovative products at the Inspired Home Show in Chicago from March 2–4 at McCormick Place, North Building, Level 3, Hall B1, Booth N8132. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how AirHood’s latest advancements are transforming kitchen spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.