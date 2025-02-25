AMPECO and Zerova bring future-proof EV charging to North America through OCPP 2.0.1 integration

AMPECO and Zerova completed a comprehensive OCPP 2.0.1 testing, strengthening their presence in North America in providing scalable EV charging solutions

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software, and Zerova, a leading manufacturer of EV charging hardware, announce the successful completion of comprehensive OCPP 2.0.1 testing. This achievement strengthens both companies' presence in North America while providing reliable, scalable, and future-ready EV charging solutions across multi-unit, public, and destination charging locations.

OCPP 2.0.1 enables seamless integration between Zerovas hardware and AMPECO’s software platform, reinforcing both companies' commitment to open-standard interoperability. Designed for diverse applications—including hospitality, multi-unit dwellings, fleet operations, and workplaces—the AX48 delivers 48 and 80 amps of power in a sleek, modern form factor. Featuring a 5-inch LCD display, support for OCPP 1.6J/2.0.1, ISO 15118, and CTEP certification, the AX series ensures advanced functionality and compliance. Rigorously tested through Highly Accelerated Stress Testing (HALT), the AX series sets a new benchmark for reliability, with over 100,000 units already deployed worldwide.

The OCPP 2.0.1 compliance enables the Plug&Charge technology, which greatly improves the charging experience. This capability ensures automatic EV driver authentication and payment processing as soon as an EV is plugged in, eliminating the need for additional RFID cards or mobile applications. For operators, this results in higher customer satisfaction and reduced operational complexity while maintaining secure transactions.

AMPECO's comprehensive testing methodology ensures reliable operations and high uptime through extensive certification procedures and real-world scenarios. A dedicated technical team works closely with the hardware manufacturer to validate OCPP implementation and optimize charging station performance. As a hardware-agnostic platform, AMPECO partners with leading EV charging manufacturers like Zerova. This collaboration ensures charging operators benefit from the quick resolution of any performance or communication issues. Details about AMPECO's supported charging hardware are available at ampeco.com/supported-chargers.

State-level EV initiatives across more than 20 states are driving significant growth in the North American charging market. Zerova and AMPECO's solutions address their complex requirements while maintaining the high network uptime levels required by operators.

“Our partnership with AMPECO and other OCPP software providers underscores Zerova’s commitment to addressing real-world challenges for our North American customers,” said Manny Huguez, President of Zerova. “With OCPP 2.0.1 and advanced security features, we are delivering solutions that not only meet today’s demands but are also future-ready, ensuring seamless and secure EV charging experiences.”

"This strategic collaboration combines AMPECO's focused software expertise with leading hardware providers like Zerova, enabling operators to build their charging networks with preferred brands and at their own pace. Our rigorous testing process and dedicated support ensure the highest levels of reliability and uptime that North American EV charging network operators expect," said Michael Greenberg, SVP of Growth at AMPECO.



About Zerova

Zerova Technologies is a trusted leader in AC Level 2 and DC Level 3 EV charging solutions, powering brands in over 50 countries. Through white-label partnerships and customized design collaborations, Zerova works closely with clients to ensure seamless integration and alignment with their global strategies. As a subsidiary of the Phihong Group, Zerova leverages over 50 years of expertise in power product manufacturing to deliver reliable, high-performance charging solutions for diverse applications. Its comprehensive product portfolio supports a wide range of use cases, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and interoperability across different markets.

With manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Japan, and the United States, Zerova is strategically positioned to meet the evolving needs of its partners worldwide. Learn more at www.zerovatech.com.



About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 160 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

https://www.ampeco.com/



