Prescription Drugs Market projected to surpass US$1,593.019 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.67%

The global prescription drug market is estimated to augment at a CAGR of 4.67%, increasing from US$1,268.008 billion in 2025 to US$1,593.019 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global prescription drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,593.019 billion by 2030.The prescription drugs market has been a vital aspect of the healthcare industry, providing necessary medications to individuals with various health conditions. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with the trend continuing amidst global health concerns.Prescription drugs market growth is also attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for personalized medicine , coupled with advancements in drug development and delivery technologies.The COVID-19 pandemic also played a significant role in the rapid growth of the prescription drugs market. With the virus spread across the globe, there was a surge in demand for medications to treat the symptoms and complications of the disease. This has led to an increase in production and sales of prescription drugs, further boosting the demand.The prescription drugs market has also seen a shift towards online sales and telemedicine services, as people avoided physical visits to pharmacies and clinics during the pandemic. This opened up new opportunities for e-pharmacies and telemedicine companies, leading to further market expansion.As the world continues to battle the global health crisis and diseases, the prescription drugs market is expected to play a crucial role in providing necessary medications and treatments. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-prescription-drugs-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global prescription drug market have been covered as Novartis AG, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Allergan, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, among others.The market analytics report segments the global prescription drug market as follows:• By Typeo Genericso Orphan Drugso Others• By Applicationo Diabeticso Oncologyo Cardiovascular Diseaseso Autoimmune Diseaseso Others• By Distribution Channelo Hospital Pharmacyo Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacyo Online Pharmacyo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Saudi Arabiao Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Novartis AG• Pfizer Inc.• Sanofi• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• Merck & Co., Inc.• AbbVie Inc.• GlaxoSmithKline plc.• AstraZeneca• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company• Amgen Inc.• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Novo Nordisk A/S• Bayer AG• Gilead Sciences, Inc• Eli Lilly and Company• Allergan• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH 