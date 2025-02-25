Automate Health Acquires Salve, Unveils New IVF Patient Guide

IVF Guide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automate Health, a leading healthcare technology holding company, announced today that it has acquired Salve, a digital health platform specialising in improving patient experience for fertility treatments.This strategic acquisition comes at a pivotal moment, as a recent executive order by President Donald Trump has put a national spotlight on expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and potential policy changes in the United States.Together, Automate Health and Salve aim to ensure that IVF patients and clinics are equipped with the tools and knowledge to navigate fertility care confidently, even as the regulatory landscape evolves.Acquisition and Strategic RationaleAutomate Health, a privately held company backed by a leading family office, brings a proven track record of scaling SaaS businesses. Through this Acquisition, Salve goes back to its roots of being an independent software company serving the rapidly growing fertility market, under the guidance of an experienced management team whilst being part of a well capitalised organisation. This will enable it to strengthen its market-leading position by enabling ongoing product innovation and accelerating international expansion.Automate Health’s strategic move to acquire Salve aims to broaden its portfolio of middle-office health technology solutions while securing access to Salve’s market-leading platform and expertise in enhancing patient experiences for fertility treatment.With a global client base, Salve is widely regarded as the sector leader in fertility patient engagement; evidenced by its substantial clinic partnerships, high patient volume, strong revenue, and seamless EMR integrations. By acquiring Salve’s proven capabilities, Automate Health fortifies its position in the health tech ecosystem and accelerates its ability to deliver innovative, clinician and patient-centered solutions on an international scale.Fertility Industry Growth OutlookThe timing of this acquisition comes amid strong growth in the fertility sector, particularly in the United States. Industry-wide revenues for U.S. fertility services have climbed steadily, reaching approximately $9.4 billion in 2023, driven by increasing utilization of IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies. Analysts project this trend to continue, with the U.S. fertility services market expected to grow to about $14.8 billion by 2030​, reflecting a healthy annual growth rate as more individuals and couples seek fertility treatment. This strong market momentum underscores the strategic value of Automate Health’s expansion through the Salve acquisition, positioning the company to meet growing needs with innovative digital solutions.Executive PerspectivesMatt Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Automate Health, commented on the acquisition: "We are excited to welcome Salve to the Automate Health family. Salve's market leading fertility patient experience provides huge comfort and guidance to many patients going through fertility treatment whilst removing a large back office overhead on clinic staff in communications and updates through the fertility process"Luke Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Salve, added: “Joining forces with Automate Health opens an exciting new chapter for Salve and our users. Automate Health shares our vision of making fertility care more accessible and efficient through innovation. With their global resources and expertise, we can scale the Salve platform to serve more clinics and patients, while continuing to enhance the features and user experience that our customers love.”Salve’s ‘ What to Expect During IVF ’ GuideIn response to President Trump’s recent executive order aiming to broaden access to IVF by reducing barriers to treatment, Salve has released a comprehensive guide titled “What to Expect During IVF.” This new resource helps patients navigate every phase of fertility care, from initial preparations and hormone therapies to the egg retrieval and embryo transfer process, while also outlining the ways clinics can support individuals in light of potential regulatory changes.Looking AheadWith its acquisition of Salve, Automate Health sets the stage for a significant expansion of its middle-office health technology solutions, leveraging Salve’s renowned platform and expertise in fertility patient engagement. By uniting Salve’s proven capabilities with Automate Health’s strategic focus, this partnership will drive the delivery of cutting-edge, patient-centric solutions that shape the future of fertility care on a global scale.For more information, visit the newly rebranded Salve website at www.salvehealth.com , where details on features, pricing, and support are available.

