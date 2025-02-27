Exclusive Makers and Movers Event 2025 Set to Transform Supply Chain Leadership

Makers and Movers April 2025

Makers and Movers 2025 summit will bring together, on April 9-10, 2025, the most influential minds in global supply chain leadership for an exclusive event.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makers and Movers 2025 summit will bring together, on April 9-10, 2025, the most influential minds in global supply chain leadership for an exclusive two-day event at the prestigious Dolder Grand in Zurich. This invite-only gathering will tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of supply chain management, from geopolitical instability to digital transformation and executive leadership, and foster invaluable networking opportunities for global Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs), CEOs, and COOs.

Makers and Movers 2025 provides an exclusive forum for top C-level executives to exchange insights, explore cutting-edge solutions, and refine strategies for the years ahead.

"The Makers and Movers Event has grown extraordinarily over the past few years, establishing itself as the definitive platform for supply chain leaders to exchange ideas and strategies," said Radu Palamariu, Group CEO of Alcott Global. "The unique format and high-caliber networking opportunities have consistently received positive feedback from past participants, making it a must-attend event for those looking to stay ahead in the industry."

This year's agenda is designed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing today's supply chain leaders. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that delve into the latest trends and innovations reshaping the supply chain landscape. Highlights include keynotes and panel discussions on the following topics:

-AI-Ready Leadership: Recruiting for a Supply Chain Revolution

-Supply Chain Today: Keys to Competitive Advantage

-Supply Chain Resilience Under Fire: Navigating Geopolitical Turbulence in 2025

-GenAI as a Team Member: Agents and Predictive Tech for a Competitive Edge

-Fast, Flexible, and Future-Ready: The Supply Chains Powering Global Brands

-Beyond the C-Suite: Crafting a Boardroom and Advisory Career

Unlike traditional conferences, Makers and Movers 2025 is designed as a highly curated, exclusive gathering for Chief Supply Chain Officers, Chief Operating Officers, and senior executives. The event will foster high-level networking, strategic discussions, and peer-to-peer learning, offering unparalleled access to the world’s most influential supply chain leaders.

This event is proudly sponsored by industry leaders AlixPartners, Arvato, BlueYonder, Maersk, and o9 Solutions, whose support ensures a comprehensive and enriching experience for all attendees.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides executive search solutions for key positions at all pillars of end-to-end value chains, from general management to overall supply chain operations, including executive and non-executive board roles.

In the Makers & Movers face-to-face events, Alcott Global brings together value chain executives to connect, collaborate, and innovate—forums focused on business value creation.

