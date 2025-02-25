YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services Launches New Resource for Federal Employees Experiencing Layoffs

Alexandria, VA – YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, a top career coaching company, has announced the release of a new resource for federal employees in response to recent major federal layoffs initiated by DOGE.

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services has over 15 years of experience helping federal employees transition to the private sector and is committed to providing expert guidance and support during challenging times. The new resource guide will outline essential career transition resources for affected employees.

The recent federal government reduction in force has disrupted career paths for many professionals, requiring urgent decisions about future employment. Navigating these transitions requires strategic planning, industry insight, and a clear understanding of available opportunities. Accessing expert career resources can be a critical step in securing new roles and long-term professional stability.

The employee assistance program for federal employees at YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services provides tailored career support, including resume optimization, interview preparation, and guidance on transitioning to private sector roles. For those affected by the layoffs, the employee assistance program for the federal government offers structured resources designed to streamline job searches and improve marketability in competitive industries.

Shifting from a federal position to private sector or nonprofit sector employment presents unique challenges and opportunities. The recently published guide on transitioning from the federal government to the private sector provides actionable strategies to facilitate a seamless career move. From identifying transferable skills to crafting compelling job applications, the guide offers essential insights for professionals exploring new career opportunities.

Another resource from YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, “Is Changing Jobs Right for You?”, provides guidance on evaluating career shifts, helping professionals make informed decisions about the next steps. The free resource begins with a self-assessment tool that encourages reflection on career satisfaction, professional growth, and future goals. The assessment examines factors such as job stability, skill utilization, workplace culture, and long-term career aspirations. Upon completion, a personalized evaluation offers insights into whether staying in a current role or pursuing new opportunities aligns better with professional and financial objectives. The results also allow individuals to discover distinct features of the individual’s personality that can be leveraged for career success. Individuals can also view a list of top potential careers that match their personality and interests. By providing a structured approach to decision-making, the resource serves as a valuable tool for professionals navigating uncertain career landscapes.

Federal employees facing career transitions can take advantage of a free Career Success Consultation with YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services. According to YES President Katherine Akbar, “This personalized consultation helps federal professionals inform themselves about the tools needed to compete in today’s fiercely competitive job market. It also gives them information about their service options to refine their resumes and position themselves for job search success. They are welcome to book a free consultation today by filling out the form at YESwriting.com, taking a savvy step toward turning this tough situation into a blessing in disguise.”

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services—formally known as Your Edge for Success (YES)—has been helping people achieve their career dreams since its establishment in 2009. With a dedicated team of career coaches, certified resume writers and editors, and a 7-person expert HR Advisory Team, YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services offers a personalized and multifaceted approach for individuals to achieve their professional goals.

