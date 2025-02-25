Online Movie Ticketing Services Market projected to experience a robust CAGR of 23.77% between 2025 and 2030

The global online movie ticketing services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.77% between 2025 and 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global online movie ticketing services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.77% between 2025 and 2030.Online movie ticketing services are solutions that provide users with an easy and convenient movie ticketing booking plan. These services offer the consumers movie planners letting them browse the time and place options as per their preference. these services also provide suggestions of location, and movie genre as per the user liking and offer easy paying options like e-tickets or QR codes which saves users time from waiting in line in theaters. Additionally, these platforms allow users to select their seats while checking the availability as well as special offers and discounts available in real-time, thus allowing them to have a great experience in a hassle-free manner.The online movie ticketing services market is expected to witness significant upward growth due to attributes such as the rise in the use of smartphones , convenience with personalized suggestions and advanced booking options, rise in internet access. Further, there is growth in users that are spending on entertainment and these platforms offer consumers booking options on the go or in the convenience of the home which removes the trouble of waiting in long queues or sold-out tickers. More users are shifting to online booking ticket platforms as they offer easy payment options as well as notification of discounts with cashback offers as well as special offers making them appealing.Additionally, with improved Internet connectivity online movie ticking booking services are expected to witness a rise in use beyond the urban cities as smaller towns and rural areas are also attracted to these services leading to growth in the market during the projected years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/online-movie-ticketing-services-market By platform, the global online movie ticketing services market can be classified into smartphones and tablets, PCs and laptops . It is expected that smartphones and tablets will have the largest market share in online movie ticketing services in the coming years. This is due to the wide use of these options, as well as user-friendly applications. the rapid urbanization and fast-paced lifestyle of users' demand for on-the-go and hassle-free movie booking options. With the rise in internet connectivity, these platforms are witnessing rising acceptance among rural area users as it encourages them to book tickets easily through smartphones.The global online movie ticketing services market is segmented by genre into action/adventure, comedy, drama, suspense, thriller and horror, and others. Among these genres, the action and adventure genre is expected to contribute majorly to the online movie ticket booking market as it has a major fanbase and is globally appealing among wide audience which translates the language as well as cultural gap and generates major blockbuster releases the action/ adventure genre witness a franchise loyalty globally which results in demand of pre-book tickets to secure seats which are expected to promote the online movie booking services in the coming years.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global online movie ticketing services market is growing significantly. This is due to the rise in change in consumer behavior and preferences with growth in the entertainment industry in the region. The nations in the region are witnessing rapid growth in digitalization as well as penetration of smartphones and electronic devices which is expected to contribute to the overall market expansion. the growing disposable income of consumers with the rise in internet accessibility like 4 G and 5G is also providing a boost to the regional market. The various convenient online movie ticketing booking options in the region are gaining popularity with exclusive discounts and cashback offers like Alibaba Tao Piao Piao and Book My Show among others. The rise in urban cities as well as the savvy youth population with increasing social media influence will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global online movie ticketing services market have been covered as Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Regala, Atom Tickets LLC, PVR Cinemas, Vue, Paytm, and Fandango, among others.The market analytics report segments the global online movie ticketing services market as follows:• By Platformo Smartphones and Tabletso PCs and Laptops• By Genreo Action/Adventureo Comedyo Dramao Suspense, Thriller, and Horroro Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. • Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.• PVR Cinemas• Atom Tickets LLC• Wave Cinemas• Vue• Fandango• Paytm• Justtickets• Fandango• Regala 