Exploring the potential of urban nature-based solutions to address infectious disease: a case study in Bharatpur, Nepal

Given knowledge gaps on nature-based solutions (NBS), infectious disease and urbanization, researchers sought to investigate the drivers of infectious disease in a developing city context, the differentiated hazards faced by different groups such as Indigenous and peri-urban communities, and the potential of NBS to reduce hazards while providing ecological and social co-benefits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.