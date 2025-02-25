OSCE Secretary General concludes visit to Kyiv

KYIV/VIENNA, 25 February 2025 — The OSCE Secretary General, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, concluded his two-day official visit to Ukraine.

He had detailed discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha and other Ukrainian authorities.

Secretary General Sinirlioğlu underlined the OSCE’s readiness to support efforts for ending the war.

“The ongoing war is an open wound in the heart of Europe. It has killed and wounded millions, displaced countless, destroyed their homes and infrastructure. Every day, civilians continue to pay a terrible price in this war. It must end now,” said Sinirlioğlu.

The Secretary General reiterated that Ukraine remains at the top of the OSCE’s agenda. “I believe, there is a lot the OSCE can continue to do - it has the tools, the experience and the expertise to play a role in the days ahead.”

Secretary General Sinirlioğlu also underscored the urgent need to release the three OSCE officials — Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov — who have been detained in Donetsk and Luhansk for over 1,000 days.

“I will leave no stone unturned to secure their release and see them back with their families and loved ones,” said the Secretary General.