6.4% CAGR Growth Projected for Vascular Stent Market, Reaching $21.03 Billion by 2034

The growing existence of cardiovascular illnesses worldwide is a prominent factor driving the vascular stent market.

The market involves various stent types such as drug-eluting stents (DES), bare-metal stents (BMS), and bio-resorbable stents, each providing particular advantages ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vascular stent market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The vascular stent market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐•๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ?A vascular stent is a small tube positioned within a blocked blood vessel to unfurl. The stent reimposes blood flow through the vessel. Stents are normally rendered of metal or plastic. Stent grafts are bigger stents utilized for bigger arteries and might be rendered of a specific fabric.Stents are also glazed with medicine to assist retain a blocked artery from closing. They can be positioned in several areas of the body. The growing maturing population is impacting the vascular stent market growth favorably.

๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐•๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐'๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ?

๐"๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:

โ€ข Abbott
โ€ข Braun SE
โ€ข Biotronik
โ€ข Boston Scientific Corporation
โ€ข Medtronic
โ€ข MicroPort Scientific Corporation
โ€ข Terumo Corporation

๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

โ€ข In June 2024, Philips initiated the Duo Venous Stent System, an implantable gadget outlined to confront symptomatic venous outflow obstruction in patients with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).
โ€ข In August 2022, Medtronic instigated the Onyx Frontier drug-eluting stent (DES), ensuing the CE Mark assent.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?

โ€ข Advancement In Minimally Invasive Procedures: The progression in minimally invasive procedures is driving the market demand. For instance, a 2023 report issued by the World Heart Federation underscored that roughly half a billion people globally persist to be impacted by cardiovascular diseases.โ€ข Surge In Coronary Artery Disease: Vascular conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD) are becoming more frequent, pushed by elements such as a maturing population, desk-bound lifestyle, and surging obesity rates. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on vascular stent market sales.

โ€ข Technological Progressions: Technological progressions such as drug-eluting stents (DES) have improved treatment results by decreasing biocompatible substances such as bioresorbable stents and have caused secure, more productive results that decrease intricacies.

๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?

โ€ข North America: North America accounted for the largest vascular stent market share. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to the elevated existence of cardiovascular diseases, a sizeable healthcare framework, and notable R&D funding.
โ€ข Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy urbanization, an escalating elderly population, and notable R&D funding.

๐‡๐จ๐ฐ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง๐ž?

By Technology Outlook:
โ€ข Drug-Eluting Stents
โ€ข Covered Stents
โ€ข Bare-Metal Stents
โ€ข Bio Absorbable Stents

By Product Outlook:
โ€ข Coronary Stentso Peripheral Stentso Carotid Artery Stentso Renal Artery Stentso Femoral Artery Stentso Iliac Artery Stentso Other Peripheral Stents
โ€ข EVAR Stent Graftso Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graftso Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

By Mode Of Delivery Outlook:
โ€ข Balloon-Expandable Stents
โ€ข Self-Expanding Stents

By Material Outlook:
โ€ข Metallic Materialso Cobalt-Chromiumo Platinum Chromiumo Stainless Steelo Nickel Titanium
โ€ข Polymer Materialso Biodegradable Polymero Non-Biodegradable Polymer

By End User Outlook:
โ€ข Hospitals
โ€ข Cardiac Centers

By Regional Outlook:
โ€ข North Americao USo Canada
โ€ข Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa
โ€ข Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:

How much is the vascular stent market?
The market size was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 21.03 billion by 2034.

Who are the key players in the vascular stent market?
A few key players in the market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Stryker Corporation.

Which segment by technology dominated the market in 2024?
Covered stents dominated the market in 2024.

What are the segments covered in the market?
The segments covered in the market are technology, product, mode of delivery, material, and end user. 