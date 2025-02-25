6.4% CAGR Growth Projected for Vascular Stent Market, Reaching $21.03 Billion by 2034

Vascular Stent Market

The growing existence of cardiovascular illnesses worldwide is a prominent factor driving the vascular stent market.

The market involves various stent types such as drug-eluting stents (DES), bare-metal stents (BMS), and bio-resorbable stents, each providing particular advantages ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vascular stent market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The vascular stent market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭?A vascular stent is a small tube positioned within a blocked blood vessel to unfurl. The stent reimposes blood flow through the vessel. Stents are normally rendered of metal or plastic. Stent grafts are bigger stents utilized for bigger arteries and might be rendered of a specific fabric.Stents are also glazed with medicine to assist retain a blocked artery from closing. They can be positioned in several areas of the body. The growing maturing population is impacting the vascular stent market growth favorably.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭?

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Abbott• Braun SE• Biotronik• Boston Scientific Corporation• Medtronic• MicroPort Scientific Corporation• Terumo Corporation𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In June 2024, Philips initiated the Duo Venous Stent System, an implantable gadget outlined to confront symptomatic venous outflow obstruction in patients with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).• In August 2022, Medtronic instigated the Onyx Frontier drug-eluting stent (DES), ensuing the CE Mark assent.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• Advancement In Minimally Invasive Procedures: The progression in minimally invasive procedures is driving the market demand. For instance, a 2023 report issued by the World Heart Federation underscored that roughly half a billion people globally persist to be impacted by cardiovascular diseases.

• Surge In Coronary Artery Disease: Vascular conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD) are becoming more frequent, pushed by elements such as a maturing population, desk-bound lifestyle, and surging obesity rates. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on vascular stent market sales.

• Technological Progressions: Technological progressions such as drug-eluting stents (DES) have improved treatment results by decreasing biocompatible substances such as bioresorbable stents and have caused secure, more productive results that decrease intricacies.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡? The region’s robust growth is primarily due to the elevated existence of cardiovascular diseases, a sizeable healthcare framework, and notable R&D funding.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy urbanization, an escalating elderly population, and notable R&D funding.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?

By Technology Outlook:
• Drug-Eluting Stents
• Covered Stents
• Bare-Metal Stents
• Bio Absorbable Stents

By Product Outlook:
• Coronary Stentso Peripheral Stentso Carotid Artery Stentso Renal Artery Stentso Femoral Artery Stentso Iliac Artery Stentso Other Peripheral Stents
• EVAR Stent Graftso Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graftso Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

By Mode Of Delivery Outlook:
• Balloon-Expandable Stents
• Self-Expanding Stents

By Material Outlook:
• Metallic Materialso Cobalt-Chromiumo Platinum Chromiumo Stainless Steelo Nickel Titanium
• Polymer Materialso Biodegradable Polymero Non-Biodegradable Polymer

By End User Outlook:
• Hospitals
• Cardiac Centers

By Regional Outlook:
• North Americao USo Canada
• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the vascular stent market?
The market size was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 21.03 billion by 2034.

Who are the key players in the vascular stent market?
A few key players in the market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Stryker Corporation.

Which segment by technology dominated the market in 2024?
Covered stents dominated the market in 2024.

What are the segments covered in the market?
The segments covered in the market are technology, product, mode of delivery, material, and end user. 