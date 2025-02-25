Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai assesses job creation and economic growth at Maluti-a-Phofung Special Economic Zone, 26 Feb

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, Mr. Seiso Mohai, will conduct an oversight monitoring visit to the Maluti-a-Phofung Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Free State. The visit aims to assess the SEZ’s contribution to local economic development, job creation, and strategic partnerships that drive inclusive growth.

Adopted in 2019, the District Development Model (DDM) enhances service delivery through integrated government planning and implementation. As the appointed DDM Champion for Thabo Mofutsanyana District, the Deputy Minister is responsible for fostering collaboration between government and non-government partners to implement catalytic economic projects and address challenges such as unemployment and slow economic growth.

The engagement will include discussions with SEZ management and tenants on the zone’s economic impact, infrastructure projects, and strategies for business growth and job creation.

Members are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Time: 10:00

Location: Maluti-a-Phofung Special Economic Zone

For confirmation:

Ms Jesselene Pandaram

Cell: 079 833 3176

Email: Jesselene@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries:

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

Email: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

