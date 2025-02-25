President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, 26 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, open the first meeting of Group of 20 (G20) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under South Africa’s Presidency.

This engagement will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting is hosted by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana and Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago under South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

The Finance Ministers meeting is preceded by the 2nd meeting of the Finance and Central Bank Deputies which took place on 24 and 25 February 2025.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency commenced in December 2024, and the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting is part of a series of 23 ministerial and approximately 130 working groups meetings that will take place during the course of 2025.

The year-long deliberations will culminate in a G20 Leaders Summit in November 2025.

The G20 was originally established as a meeting of Finance Ministers in response to the Asian financial crisis of 1997-99, with the aim of coordinating policies to promote international financial stability’.

This initiative was elevated to a Heads of State and Government Leaders Meeting in 2008 after the global financial crisis of 2007.

The first G20 Finance Meeting and Central Bank Governors Meeting in South Africa will focus on the thematic areas of Global Economy, Debt, Infrastructure, Joint Finance and Health Task Force, International Taxation, Finance sector Issues, and Sustainable Finance.

President Ramaphosa will address the opening of the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Time: 8h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

