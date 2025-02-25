Copper6 Acquires SelectMedia’s Video & Display Web Publishing Business to Enhance Monetization Solutions for Publishers

Copper6 acquires SelectMedia’s web publishing business, boosting ad monetization for publishers while SelectMedia sharpens focus on mobile apps

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SelectMedia , a leading provider of digital monetization technology, announces today that Copper6 will acquire the Video & Display web publishing business, while the rest of SelectMedia’s operations will remain unchanged. This strategic move allows both companies to sharpen their focus— Copper6 will enhance its offerings for publishers, while SelectMedia will expand its focus on the mobile apps business, leveraging its strong network of direct mobile apps and extensive relationships with Asian brands and advertisers looking to reach global audiences.SelectMedia, a 13-year-old company with a strong reputation in Asia, will continue to operate under its established brand name, now specializing in direct mobile app monetization. This strategic shift empowers mobile app developers and owners to leverage SelectMedia’s exclusive access to premium Asian demand, expanding their global reach and maximizing engagement opportunities.This acquisition strengthens web publishers' monetization capabilities, as they will now benefit from Copper6’s programmatic technology, extensive demand partnerships, and data-driven advertising solutions. By integrating SelectMedia’s premium publisher relationships with Copper6’s powerful infrastructure, this collaboration will deliver enhanced ad placements, greater revenue potential, and an optimized user experience.“With Copper6 acquiring our web publishing business, we are ensuring our partners receive the best possible monetization solutions while allowing SelectMedia to focus on its next growth phase in mobile apps,” said Sagi Gordon, CEO of SelectMedia. “We remain committed to our partners, and this transition will allow us to channel our expertise into helping mobile app developers benefit from the increasing demand from Asia to rest of the world.”From Copper6’s perspective, this acquisition represents a significant milestone in expanding its market reach. Dor Hershkovich, Copper6's Founder and co-CEO, commented, “We are excited to bring SelectMedia’s premium publishers under the Copper6 umbrella. Our expertise in programmatic advertising, combined with our commitment to innovation, will empower publishers with more revenue uplift and a seamless advertising experience.”The integration process is already underway, with new initiatives planned for 2025, including enhanced product offerings and access to expanded demand streams, and. Throughout this transition, SelectMedia’s publisher partners will continue to receive the same high level of service and support from their existing account management teams.About SelectMediaSelectMedia is a veteran global digital tech advertising company specializing in monetization solutions for web and mobile apps. The company partners with premium publishers and direct app developers, providing advanced programmatic solutions and exclusive access to high-value demand from Asian brands targeting global audiences.About Copper6Copper6 is a leading digital advertising technology firm offering cutting-edge monetization solutions for publishers. With a focus on data-driven programmatic advertising, high-quality demand partnerships, and advanced analytics, Copper6 helps publishers optimize revenue and maximize ad performance across multiple digital platforms.For media inquiries, please contact: opertaions@copper6.com or hilla.k@selectmedia.asia

