Selectmedia Takes the US Online Gaming Industry by Storm, Partners with SolitaireAce.com
In a groundbreaking move, Selectmedia, a leading global ad tech company, has announced its strategic entry into the online gaming sector, specifically in the US, Canada, and the UK, among other countries. This happens by collecting major and diversified gaming portals, exemplified by its partnership with SolitaireAce.com, a premier name in the online games vertical, which now exclusively utilizes Selectmedia's cutting-edge monetization solutions.
SolitaireAce.com, stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of solitaire. Recognizing a void in the market for a genuinely immersive online solitaire experience, especially on mobile, SolitaireAce.com embarked on a journey to create a platform that caters to avid solitaire players and introduces the game to a new generation. With meticulous attention to user-friendly gameplay, captivating design, and overall visual appeal, SolitaireAce.com has grown into a global phenomenon, amassing tens of thousands of daily users and connecting people worldwide through the strategic depth of solitaire.
The collaboration between Selectmedia and SolitaireAce.com yields remarkable results. Leveraging Selectmedia's advanced video player, speedy ad server, and unique marketplace, SolitaireAce.com has seen a staggering increase in revenue of over 40%. This success underscores the efficacy of Selectmedia's monetization strategies and its ability to boost its partners' financial performance significantly.
Selectmedia's foray into the online gaming industry, spearheaded by its partnership with games such as SolitaireAce.com, demonstrates the company's versatility and commitment to innovation. By integrating its sophisticated video player and marketplace into the gaming sector, Selectmedia enhances the user experience and creates substantial revenue opportunities for game developers and publishers. With hundreds of thousands of monthly users, SolitaireAce.com's success story is just the beginning of Selectmedia's impact on online gaming.
About SolitaireAce.com
SolitaireAce.com is a digital version of the solitaire game that has revolutionized how people play solitaire online, especially on mobile. Born out of a passion for card games and digital innovation, the platform offers thousands of players from the US and worldwide an immersive, user-friendly, and visually mobile-appealing solitaire experience.
About Selectmedia
Selectmedia has been at the forefront of ad tech innovation since its inception in 2012. The company has developed a super light and advanced video player, a high-performance ad server, and a robust video marketplace that have propelled it to be a driving force in the global video advertising ecosystem. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Selectmedia offers unparalleled monetization opportunities for publishers and advertisers, enhancing user experiences while maximizing revenue.
As it expands into the online gaming sector, Selectmedia continues to leverage its technology and expertise to set new standards in digital advertising.
For further information, please contact: Hilla Keren, info@Selectmedia.asia
Hilla Keren
Selectmedia
