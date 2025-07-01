LATRO announces Partnership with Ouranos to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Telecom Innovation Across West Africa

LATRO & Ouranos Partnership: Accelerating West Africa's Digital Frontier

LATRO partners with Ouranos to expand telecom, fintech, and fraud management solutions in West Africa, driving digital transformation and growth.

We are thrilled to formally announce our partnership with Ouranos, a company that shares our vision for technological advancement in Africa,” — Don Reinhart, LATRO CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global leader in telecommunications solutions, announced a new strategic partnership with Ouranos, a prominent digital transformation and IT solutions provider based in West Africa. This collaboration is set to significantly expand LATRO’s geographical reach for its cutting-edge Telecom Applications Managed Services (TAMS), Fintech solutions, and Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management software and services throughout the rapidly evolving West African market.

This alliance combines LATRO’s deep expertise in optimizing telecom operations and securing digital revenue with Ouranos’s robust regional presence and profound understanding of local market dynamics. Together, the companies aim to empower more West African telecom operators and businesses with advanced technologies that enhance efficiency, combat fraud, and drive financial inclusion.

“We are thrilled to formally announce our partnership with Ouranos, a company that shares our vision for technological advancement in Africa,” said Don Reinhart, LATRO Group CEO. “We have already started delivery on contracts in West Africa with Ouranos and are energized by the value creation to date for our key customers. We expect the partnership to significantly drive our growth strategy in Africa as we leverage the combined strengths of our teams.”

Mfon Okon, CEO of Ouranos, added, “LATRO aligns with our vision to deliver cutting-edge digital transformation solutions to our customers in West Africa – unlocking business potential in the telecom sector. We are enthusiastic about the potential of our partnership with LATRO.” Ouranos is committed to bringing transformative digital solutions to West Africa, and partnering with LATRO perfectly aligns with that mission.

LATRO’s comprehensive suite of solutions includes Telecom Application Managed Services (TAMS) for Charging, Billing, VAS, and Enterprise systems, alongside advanced Mobile Money and Fintech software solutions, and robust Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (RAFM) systems and services. This partnership with Ouranos will enable more widespread deployment of these essential tools, supporting the digital evolution of West Africa’s telecommunications landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.