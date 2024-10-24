Waanee AI Partners with Nasscom AI to Accelerate Growth and Expand Global Footprint

Waanee AI partners with Nasscom to accelerate growth in Indian market and expand globally. Collaboration aims to drive product development, market penetration.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waanee AI , a leading provider of conversational intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Nasscom AI, India’s premier industry association. This collaboration aims to drive Waanee AI’s growth in the Indian market and expand its global reach.By leveraging Nasscom’s extensive network and expertise, Waanee AI will actively engage with industries, startup founders, and government entities to explore opportunities for government projects and secure grants from cloud providers and GPU access. This partnership will provide Waanee AI with invaluable resources and support to accelerate its product development, market penetration, and overall business growth.Nasscom’s deep understanding of the Indian technology landscape will offer Waanee AI unique insights into market trends, industry challenges, and emerging opportunities. The partnership will also enable Waanee AI to connect with potential customers, partners, and investors, fostering collaboration and driving innovation.“We are thrilled to partner with Nasscom, a renowned organization that shares our commitment to innovation and growth,” said Mr.Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Waanee AI. “This partnership will help us strengthen our position in the Indian market and expand our reach into new geographies. We look forward to working closely with Nasscom to deliver cutting-edge conversational intelligence solutions to enterprises worldwide.”As part of the partnership, Waanee AI will participate in Nasscom’s various initiatives and events, including the Gen AI Foundry, a prestigious program that recognizes and supports innovative AI companies in India. This association will further enhance Waanee AI’s visibility and credibility in the industry.About Waanee AIWaanee AI is a pioneer in conversational intelligence, offering a unique platform that enables enterprises to build and deploy intelligent conversational agents and tools. With its innovative technology and deep domain expertise, Waanee AI helps organizations improve customer experience, enhance employee engagement, and drive operational efficiency.About NasscomNasscom is India’s premier industry association representing the technology industry. It is a catalyst for India’s digital transformation, fostering innovation, and driving growth in the technology sector.

