MPD Arrests Suspect in North Capitol Street Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The suspect knocked property out of the victim’s hand and then brandished a handgun. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.
On Friday, February 21, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, a 15-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).
CCN: 25014484
###
