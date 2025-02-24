Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,132 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in North Capitol Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The suspect knocked property out of the victim’s hand and then brandished a handgun. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, a 15-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 25014484

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in North Capitol Street Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more