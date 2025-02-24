Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,124 in the last 365 days.

Premier Agrees with Auditor General, Will Amend Legislation

CANADA, February 24 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

I understand that the original proposed changes to the Auditor General Act came out of a scan that looked to modernize the office by looking at best practices around Canada. This scan identified a variety of practices used across the country. There was never any intention on my part to change the existing Auditor General.

After discussions with the Nova Scotia Auditor General and her team, I am no longer supporting the proposed amendments. This afternoon, I asked the legislature to withdraw them.

Sometimes things become something that they weren’t intended to be, and I believe this is the case with the Auditor General-related amendments.

I have nothing but respect for the Auditor General and look forward to continuing our working relationship. This is why we’ve increased funding for that office in this year’s budget. As always, we remain focused on what is in the best interests of Nova Scotians and believe an open and accountable government is part of that.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Agrees with Auditor General, Will Amend Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more