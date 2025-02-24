Premier Agrees with Auditor General, Will Amend Legislation

CANADA, February 24 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

I understand that the original proposed changes to the Auditor General Act came out of a scan that looked to modernize the office by looking at best practices around Canada. This scan identified a variety of practices used across the country. There was never any intention on my part to change the existing Auditor General.

After discussions with the Nova Scotia Auditor General and her team, I am no longer supporting the proposed amendments. This afternoon, I asked the legislature to withdraw them.

Sometimes things become something that they weren’t intended to be, and I believe this is the case with the Auditor General-related amendments.

I have nothing but respect for the Auditor General and look forward to continuing our working relationship. This is why we’ve increased funding for that office in this year’s budget. As always, we remain focused on what is in the best interests of Nova Scotians and believe an open and accountable government is part of that.