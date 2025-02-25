The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Article and More: The Best Weight Lifting Tempo: Maximum Velocity Concentrics

Maximal force on the way up, slow on the way down - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/the-best-weight-lifting-tempo-maximum-velocity-concentrics

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with a new article and new glossary terms.

Maximum Voluntary Concentric Tempo (maxV) tempos have demonstrated superior efficacy for increasing strength and functional outcomes for young adults, elite athletes, and elderly individuals.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from the Article: The Best Weight Lifting Tempo: Maximum Velocity Concentrics - Additional Glossary Term: Isometric Contraction - Related Course: Acute Variables: Repetition Tempo DEFINITION:Maximum Voluntary Concentric Tempo (MaxV): A tempo that includes a maximum velocity concentric contraction but does not include a quick pre-stretch, the intent to throw an object, or the intent to leave the ground. These tempos are as fast as a load can be lifted but are distinct from the explosive tempos used during power exercises. For example, a "MaxV tempo" would be used for an exercise like a bench press, but a clapping push-up or medicine ball chest pass would use an "explosive tempo."EVIDENCE-BASED SUMMARY STATEMENTMaximum Voluntary Concentric Tempo (maxV) tempos have demonstrated superior efficacy for increasing strength and functional outcomes for young adults, elite athletes, and elderly individuals (with the exception of much older and physically impaired elderly individuals). Further, maxV tempos are unlikely to have a negative effect on muscle activation, endurance, or hypertrophy, especially when longer eccentric tempos and repetitions-to-failure/set are used to maintain volume. This implies that maxV tempos may be recommended for all non-power goals. Note that slower concentric tempos may be beneficial for increasing volume to aid in optimizing endurance and hypertrophy and may be beneficial for some tempo-specific maximum strength goals. Because this tempo is beneficial for strength and functional goals and does not impede the progress of other goals, it is included in the majority of the Brookbush Institute's tempo recommendations.BEST TEMPOIf you were going to pick a "best" tempo: If you were going to pick a single tempo recommendation that would result in the best outcomes for most goals, it would have to be a 2-second eccentric contraction, 0-2 second isometric contraction, and a MaxV concentric contraction (2:0-2:MaxV). This moderate tempo includes all of the advantages of attempting to generate maximal force during the concentric phase. At the same time, the eccentric contraction maintains the time under tension, which is beneficial for muscle endurance and hypertrophy goals.RESEARCH SUMMARY:Hypertrophy: Compared to slow or moderate tempos, maxV concentric contractions may result in larger...OR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.