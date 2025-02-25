New College Foundation Welcomes Five Distinguished Professionals to Board of Directors

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New College Foundation, Inc. is thrilled to announce the addition of five esteemed members to its Board of Directors. These appointments aim to bolster the Foundation’s mission of supporting student scholarships, academic programs, faculty recruitment, and campus enhancements.New College is welcoming the following board members:Mark Esbeck: Owner of Andrick & Associates, Esbeck transitioned from an international corporate finance CEO to a family business entrepreneur. Operating alongside his wife, Jane, and daughter, Meredith Bombella, he is a University of Iowa graduate dedicated to supporting Suncoast businesses across various sectors.Mary Gratehouse: Committed to community service, Gratehouse has served on numerous boards both locally and nationally. A graduate of Sam Houston State University, she received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.Joshua Ingram: A 2024 graduate of New College of Florida with a master’s degree in data science, Ingram also holds a bachelor’s in statistics and applied mathematics from the same institution. Ingram was awarded the 2024 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship and was among the inaugural recipients of the Quad Fellowship by Schmidt Futures in 2022. A Manatee County native, Ingram is also a Bradenton Christian School honors graduate.Eric Robinson: A managing partner of Robinson, Gruters, and Roberts, CPA firm of Venice, FL, Robinson is a veteran and community leader who is passionate about education. He is a 1991 graduate of the University of Florida (BS) and 1996 graduate of Florida International University (MBA) and has served the local community in various capacities for over 20 years.Dr. Dave Smith: An alumnus of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine (Class of 1988), Dr. Smith relocated to Sarasota in 2006 with his wife, Leyla, and their pets. He is the proprietor of Sarasota Veterinary Center and has expanded his family to include three dogs, two cats, and a daughter named Anise.Sydney Gruters, Executive Director of the New College Foundation, shared, “As New College moves forward, the insight, dedication, and fresh perspectives of our new board members will help expand opportunities for students, strengthening our academic excellence and our ties to the Sarasota and Florida communities. Their leadership will help drive a dynamic and impactful future for the college.”New College President Richard Corcoran added, “We believe there is great importance in staying deeply rooted in our local community and welcoming leaders who recognize the significance of a premier public liberal arts college in the region. We are thrilled to announce our growing board and look forward to the future.”For more information about the New College Foundation, visit ncf.edu/alumni/foundation About New College of FloridaFounded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.

